Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California should change fishing rules after hundreds of sturgeon die, scientists say
A dozen independent fish scientists are calling for urgent changes to sport fishing rules to save California’s largest freshwater fish after an unprecedented red tide this summer left hundreds of them dead in the estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep. The fish is the white sturgeon — an ancient species...
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
Sacramento Observer
Getting To The Bottom Of Gun Buybacks
An 81-year-old Black woman waited in line for more than an hour to surrender her firearm at the gun buyback hosted by the Sacramento Police Department at the Public Safety Center on Oct. 22. “I didn’t want someone to steal it and use it on someone,” she said. The antique...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell
Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
KCRA.com
State Assembly District 7: Close race with incumbent Ken Cooley with the edge against Josh Hoover
One of the closest races KCRA 3 is following in the Golden State is the race to represent District 7 of the State Assembly. The district covers areas including Folsom, Citrus Heights and Rancho Cordova. Incumbent Democrat Ken Cooley was in the lead by 343 votes at 12 p.m. on Wednesday against Republican Josh Hoover.
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races. In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District....
'Ramifications will be devastating' | Mixed reactions to Measure O in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ballots are still being counted for Sacramento’s Measure O, the Emergency Shelter Act. The controversial measure continues to make waves in the community. At the intersection of Arden Way and Colfax Street, a homeless community is showing their strong opposition for Measure O. Sharon Jones...
Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%. Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.
goldcountrymedia.com
Election night in Folsom: Early reports show Aquino, Howell, Kozlowski leading local council races
The first round of results have been released from Sacramento County Elections. Although very preliminary, here is what the first round of results show for some of the closely watched races for candidates in the Folsom and Sacramento County area. The first round numbers are Vote by Mail and Vote Center ballots that are returned and processed through the day.
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
Toys R Us among new shops and restaurants coming to DOCO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
mynspr.org
It’s still too early to call California midterm election results. Here’s why.
The outcomes of many state and local races in California are still too close to call, and it could be days — or weeks — before we know final results. By the end of election night, Sacramento County had tallied more than 140,000 votes, but it will likely count hundreds of thousands more. That means it’s still far too early to call races separated by a hundred or even a few thousand votes.
Sacramento could have a women-majority-led City Council
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats. Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed. The outcome of the race for […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento Senate and Assembly races are nail-biters. Who’s winning after Election Night
Sacramento’s legislative elections produced no clear victors on Tuesday night, as the hardest-fought, most expensive races remained exceptionally close following the initial vote count. Two Assembly and two Senate seats remained up for grabs on Wednesday, and the final results will likely remain unknown for the next few days...
Where veterans and active military members can receive Veterans Day discounts in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that honors military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. The day is observed every year on Nov. 11 and this year, the holiday falls on Friday. Across the Sacramento region and Northern California, here are some discounts veterans can receive in observance of the […]
KCRA.com
California November Election 2022 results: Placer County races
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day across the country, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Placer County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
