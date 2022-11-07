ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years

SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022

(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California.  California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative.  At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Observer

Getting To The Bottom Of Gun Buybacks

An 81-year-old Black woman waited in line for more than an hour to surrender her firearm at the gun buyback hosted by the Sacramento Police Department at the Public Safety Center on Oct. 22. “I didn’t want someone to steal it and use it on someone,” she said. The antique...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom Café undergoes a 'reset' as original owners bid farewell

Reset, Folsom’s popular café by day and wine bar at night, has undergone its very own “reset.” After two years of ownership, locals John and Tahni Voelz have announced they have sold the establishment at 727B Sutter St. "As you can imagine, it's not one thing...
FOLSOM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tornado touches down in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races. In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District....
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Here's what Measure C means in Roseville: 2022 Election Results

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Measure C in Roseville would increase the hotel and lodging tax to 10%. Right now, Roseville's hotel and lodging tax is at 6% and is one of the lowest for cities and counties in the region. Rocklin and other cities in Placer County have an 8% tax; while Sacramento County, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove and others have a 12% tax.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Election night in Folsom: Early reports show Aquino, Howell, Kozlowski leading local council races

The first round of results have been released from Sacramento County Elections. Although very preliminary, here is what the first round of results show for some of the closely watched races for candidates in the Folsom and Sacramento County area. The first round numbers are Vote by Mail and Vote Center ballots that are returned and processed through the day.
FOLSOM, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Toys R Us among new shops and restaurants coming to DOCO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mynspr.org

It’s still too early to call California midterm election results. Here’s why.

The outcomes of many state and local races in California are still too close to call, and it could be days — or weeks — before we know final results. By the end of election night, Sacramento County had tallied more than 140,000 votes, but it will likely count hundreds of thousands more. That means it’s still far too early to call races separated by a hundred or even a few thousand votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento could have a women-majority-led City Council

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Election Day Sacramento residents voted on three City Council District seats. Districts 1, 3, and 5, were all up for re-election with each seat gaining a new council member. District 7 was also up for election, however, City Council Member Rick Jennings ran unopposed.  The outcome of the race for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

