ssrnews.com
Navarre Dad Released from Jail After Shooting Former Convict with Long Theft History and Active Warrant
A Navarre veteran, known to the community as an advocate for incorporation, was released Thursday after being jailed for shooting a suspect who had trespassed around 2 a.m. onto property he owns adjacent to his home, where his wife and two children were asleep at the time. Josh Huston, 47,...
WPMI
Mobile Police arrest man in WeMo murder, also charged with 7 counts of attempted murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the homicide on the 800 block of Bryant Street. According to MPD, during the investigation, Zackery Hannah, 20, was identified as the subject involved in the murder of Matthew Richardson. Hannah will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder; six of those involved police officers.
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested for shooting into residence Oct. 20
An Atmore man was arrested Monday in reference to a shots fired into a residence call that occurred on Oct. 20, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Layton Frye, 18, of Atmore, was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton after investigators were able to obtain evidence that he was allegedly at the scene during the incident. McMann added that Frye denied that he was present at the scene.
WPMI
Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
Mobile student faces felony charge after alleged assault of school official
A student at Mobile’s B.C. Rain High School was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail after allegedly assaulting a school official on Wednesday. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to the school at about 1:30 p.m. “concerning a student assaulting a school administrator.”
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office questioning a man in connection to homicide
UPDATE (3:35 p.m): Williams has been located and no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man to question in reference to an October homicide, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Cornelius Dudley Williams is wanted for questioning only for a homicide […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man charged with manslaughter in party shooting death of former high school football star
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - After a months-long investigation, Fairhope police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former Fairhope football star, CJ Edwards. Twenty-two-year-old Edwards was shot and killed at a house party this summer. Fairhope Police did multiple witness interviews and collected three guns from that party...
utv44.com
Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
WALA-TV FOX10
Domestic violence case against former Mobile police officer heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case of a former Mobile police officer accused of attacking his wife is heading to a grand jury. In September, Gavin Cotter was arrested for domestic violence. In a protective order petition filed that month, his wife claimed Cotter tried to rape her while choking and hitting her.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
Series of car burglaries over the weekend in Daphne under investigation
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four car break-ins occurred in Daphne over the weekend in broad daylight. Windows were smashed and belongings were stolen. “Two occurred in parks, one was at a gym parking lot and the last one was at Daphne Civic Center,” Captain Gulsby with Daphne Police Department said. A mother and daughter were […]
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
Circle K on Dauphin Street robbed at gunpoint: Mobile PD searching for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a […]
Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
