Atmore, AL

Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested for shooting into residence Oct. 20

An Atmore man was arrested Monday in reference to a shots fired into a residence call that occurred on Oct. 20, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said Layton Frye, 18, of Atmore, was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton after investigators were able to obtain evidence that he was allegedly at the scene during the incident. McMann added that Frye denied that he was present at the scene.
ATMORE, AL
WPMI

Student arrested for assaulting administrator at BC Rain

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, concerning a student assaulting a school administrator. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted officers. As a result, Brandon Sampson,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road. The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday. The youth is accused...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

