Read full article on original website
Related
Republican victory in midterm elections a first step toward national economic turnaround
Republicans did what they needed to do on Election Day and will be a bulwark against destructive Biden policies.
Arizona governor's race vote count continues; Hobbs grows lead as Lake claims 'slow rolling' of results
The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race will continue Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintains a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in the state's largest county on Thursday revised their own estimate for how long it would take to finish. They're now saying they will work into next week to get final results. ...
Election results put Hillsborough transportation in flux
Hillsborough County’s planned path to a broader transportation network crashed into yet another roadblock this week. Tuesday, voters rejected the proposed 1% sales tax for transportation and also turned back the reelection efforts of Democratic Commissioners Kimberly Overman and Mariella Smith, two of board’s leading mass transit advocates.
Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses
Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance.
Rick Scott: Joe Biden is Doing Nothing About Inflation
On Thursday, following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., weighed in, calling for “substantive fiscal reforms to end the ongoing inflation crisis fueled by the Biden administration’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda.”. October’s CPI data shows that...
Arizona Legislature makes a turn to the right, but where will that take us?
The Arizona Legislature took a turn to the right, as expected. The question is where that rightward turn will take us. While some races in the House and Senate remain...
Comments / 0