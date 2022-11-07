ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona governor's race vote count continues; Hobbs grows lead as Lake claims 'slow rolling' of results

The suspense and prognosticating surrounding Arizona's too-close-to-call governor's race will continue Friday as Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs maintains a slim but growing lead over her Republican opponent Kari Lake. Vote counting will continue for days, and officials in the state's largest county on Thursday revised their own estimate for how long it would take to finish. They're now saying they will work into next week to get final results. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Election results put Hillsborough transportation in flux

Hillsborough County’s planned path to a broader transportation network crashed into yet another roadblock this week. Tuesday, voters rejected the proposed 1% sales tax for transportation and also turned back the reelection efforts of Democratic Commissioners Kimberly Overman and Mariella Smith, two of board’s leading mass transit advocates.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott: Joe Biden is Doing Nothing About Inflation

On Thursday, following the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., weighed in, calling for “substantive fiscal reforms to end the ongoing inflation crisis fueled by the Biden administration’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda.”. October’s CPI data shows that...
FLORIDA STATE

