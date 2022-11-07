ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Astros' Depth Was Difference-Maker in 2022 World Series vs. Phillies

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros won their second World Series title Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. In the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show, we discuss how the Astros' depth won them their second championship, how Rob Thomson made a major blunder pulling Zack Wheeler at 70 pitches in Game 6, and the incredible baseball life of Dusty Baker.

Andrew Stem returns to the Jack Vita Show for the first time in too long, to recap and discuss the World Series, talk some NFL Week 9 news and games, preview the 2022-2023 college basketball season and share some thoughts on the latest from the College Football Playoff picture.

First, Jack congratulates Andrew on his Detroit Lions' 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers and discuss some story lines from the weekend, as well as the first half of the NFL season, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles, Tom Brady's potential turning point drive Sunday, and Geno Smith's 6-3 NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (0:00 - 17:40).

Then, Andrew and Jack break down the final two games of the World Series, and discuss Rob Thomson's decision to pull Zack Wheeler in the sixth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 6 loss Saturday night at 70 pitches. Andrew and Jack have some thoughts on managers taking their starting pitchers out early from games, a modern baseball trend. Andrew and Jack break all things down and discuss how the Astros won their second World Series in franchise history (17:40 - 53:20).

Later, Andrew and Jack share some thoughts on the week's college football games, news and stories, and dissect the College Football Playoff picture. Do the College Football Playoff committee's rankings really mean anything, this early (53:20 - 1:02:00)?

Finally, Andrew and Jack preview the 2022-2023 college basketball season, beginning Monday. What are some early storylines to be on the look out for, and who are each of them picking to win the NCAA Tournament next March (1:02:00 - END)?

