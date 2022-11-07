ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

I’m a Celeb star Olivia Attwood quits show after just 24 hours – but why?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ciwLT_0j2C9V1G00

Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! just one day into the new series.

It’s been revealed that the TV personality was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to a medical matter.

ITV confirmed the news to The Independent , stating that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday (7 November) night that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.

“To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I’m A Celeb for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would),” they wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qvcO_0j2C9V1G00

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has. You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course.”

It is unknown if an additional celebrity will join the series to replace Attwood.

Conservative MP Matt Hancock and comedian Sean Walsh are due to join the show later this week.

Attwood was shown to be entering the Australian jungle in the launch show, which aired on Sunday (6 November).

She was voted jungle VIP alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles after parachuting out of a helicopter.

Attwood was the first ever ex- Love Island contestant to appear on the series, which has returned to Australia for the first time since 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fuOH_0j2C9V1G00

For two years, the show was forced to take place in Wales due to the pandemic.

Hancock’s forthcoming involvement in the show has been condemned by viewers, as well as by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. He is believed to have been paid £350,000 by producers.

On Monday (7 November), Good Morning Britain revealed that Hancock has already broken an I’m a Celebrity rule by being permitted to use his phone while in quarantine ahead of his entrance, a decision that was chided by host Susanna Reid .

Meanwhile, a man who was once handcuffed to a wall by Boy George, an act that saw the Culture Club singer jailed, has criticised ITV for inviting the singer onto the show .

However, a rep for the channel said: “This is a historic, spent conviction dating back 12 years and Boy George has appeared on major TV networks globally on numerous occasions over the last decade, including as a coach for The Voice UK on the BBC and The Voice Australia .”

The launch episode was watched by a peak of 10 million households .

Read The Independent ’s two-star review of the return of I’m a Celebrity here , and live updates form the launch episode here .

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Babatunde Aleshe calls out Matt Hancock over kissing scandal on I’m a Celeb: ‘You were grabbing booty bruv!’

Matt Hancock has said there is “no excuse” for his actions during the pandemic but that he “fell in love”.The former health secretary made his controversial debut on I’m a Celebrity on Wednesday (9 November). His arrival was met with tears from fellow campmate Boy George.Hancock discussed his controversial past in politics with fellow campmate Babatunde Aleshe.As former health secretary, Hancock was one of the faces plastered all over the newspapers during the pandemic.He was criticised over elements of the government’s response to Covid, and in June 2021, found himself publicly disgraced after admitting to violating his own social...
The Independent

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes says Matt Hancock is an ‘appalling adulterous creep’

Miriam Margolyes has called Matt Hancock, who is set to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, an “appalling adulterous creep.”During an appearance on The Six O’Clock Show, the Harry Potter actor was asked to divulge what she thinks about the Suffolk MP going into the jungle as a surprise contestant.“What a vile personality. What an appalling adulterous creep... He’s a vile human being. He nearly destroyed our National Health Service. He sent loads of people with Covid, old ladies, back into their care homes,” Margoyles said.Sign up to our newsletters.
Bustle

Olivia Attwood Shares Her “Heartbreak” Over Early I’m A Celeb Exit

Just as her long-time fans expected, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood conquered a lot within the first 24 hours of starring on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She was branded a VIP (Very Isolated Person), jumped out of a helicopter with Chris Moyles, slept on a deserted island with Boy George and presenter Scarlette Douglas, took part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, and eventually made her way into camp. But by the second episode, Attwood had become the first celebrity to exit the series. So why did Attwood leave the jungle?
Tyla

Real reason Olivia Attwood quit I’m A Celebrity

TV sources have revealed what is believed to be the real reason why Olivia Attwood was forced to drop out of I'm a Celebrity so early into the series, claiming it all revolves around that dreaded C word - yep, Covid. An unnamed insider told The Sun that Attwood wanted...
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
People

Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'

The actress, singer and TV host talked to PEOPLE about the need to let go as her son David gets older Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!" Despite this, Hudson went on to say that...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
netflixjunkie.com

“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes

Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Independent

The Crown star says Dodi Fayed has ‘never really been mourned because he’s never really been known’

Khalid Abdalla, the actor who portrays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, has said the Egyptian film producer has “never really been mourned because he’s never really been known”.Dodi was the son of billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed, and he was in a relationship with Princess Diana when they both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.Speaking about how little is known about Dodi, who only lived to the age of 42, Abdalla told The Independent: “Dodi’s name has been on people’s lips for 25 years and yet nobody really...
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy