California State

Shocking New Details Revealed Following Aaron Carter's Sudden Death

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New details have emerged following the sudden death of Aaron Carter over the weekend.

The 34-year-old singer's body was found at his California home on Saturday (November 5) by his live-in housekeeper who called 911 after discovering his body in the bathtub. Though homicide detectives arrived at the scene as part of standard operating procedure, authorities were reportedly going to dig deeper into Carter's past drug use to help determine what led to his unexpected passing .

On Monday (November 7), law enforcement sources told TMZ that prescription pills and multiple cans of compressed air were found in Carter's bathroom and bedroom. Compressed air is often used in inhalant abuse, or huffing, and can cause brain damage and neurological issues, per to the American Addition Centers .

According to Page Six , Carter first opened about his addiction to huffing in 2019, saying he was introduced to the habit by his late sister Leslie , who passed away in 2012 following a fatal overdose at the age of 25.

"It's something that I've kept secret from the whole world until now," he said, adding that he started the habit when he was around 16 years old.

The last time Carter was seen alive was around 2 a.m. Friday (November 4) when officers arrived to perform a wellness check at the request of an undisclosed person. He reportedly ordered officers to leave and told his housekeeper to leave him alone. He wasn't seen again until Saturday morning when his housekeeper heard Carter's dog making a commotion and she opened his door to investigate, finding his body.

Authorities believe Carter's body was in the tub for a long time, with sources noting a smell of decomposition as well as discolored bathwater.

As of Monday, Carter's cause of death remains undetermined following an autopsy. Additional tests and studies are required to determine his official cause of death. There were reportedly no signs of foul play nor was a suicide note found.

