Wayne, NE

Wayne State football stays sixth in NCAA Super Region 4 Ranking

By Mike Grosz, Sports Information Director, Wayne State College
norfolkneradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State volleyball announces six recruits on signing day

WAYNE - Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl today announced the signings of six student-athletes to attend Wayne State and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 academic year. The list includes Kaelyn Anderson of Elkhorn, Grace Baumert from Howells, Gracen Evans of Ponca, Laney Kathol from...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Kathol is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, this week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. The senior outside hitter led the Trojans to the Class D1 state championship with victories last week over Cambridge, Maywood-Hayes Center and Norfolk Catholic. In Saturday’s championship-match victory over the Knights, Kathol...
HARTINGTON, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Principal finalist for superintendent job

South Sioux City is currently looking for their next superintendent, and one local administrator is one of four finalists for that position. Norfolk High School Principal Derek Ippensen has been named as one of the finalists for the schools superintendent position. He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Doane College. He also has an Education Specialist degree and a Master in Education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.
NORFOLK, NE
waynedailynews.com

Local Election Coverage For Northeast Nebraska

WAYNE – Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as ballots were being tallied for the 2022 General Election. City of Wayne residents were able to vote at the District 1 County Shop on election day while those who lived outside of city limits had their ballot mailed to them.
WAYNE, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kynt1450.com

Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton

A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
YANKTON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County

BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
WINSIDE, NE
Corydon Times-Republican

Republicans capture both open Dakota County Commissioner seats

DAKOTA CITY — According to unofficial results, Dakota County voters swept two Republicans onto the Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Martin Hohenstein and Brian Van Berkum were the top vote getters, garnering 35.2% and 31.8% of the vote, compared to Democrats Larry Albenesius' and James Hartnett's 19.5% and 13.2%, respectively.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

RESULTS: What's your election reaction?

Whether it's Norfolk Sales Tax, School Board, City Council or Governor - what's your reaction to the results?. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkne.gov

Construction to Begin on First Street

Beginning Monday, November 14, a portion of 1st Street will close for the demolition and construction of the 1st Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue. The area will be accessible to local traffic and construction traffic only. 1st Street is expected to re-open...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Planning Commission approves first phase of potential apartments

New apartments are potentially coming to Norfolk after the first phase was approved at yesterday’s Norfolk Planning Commission meeting. The commission approved a zoning change at 5th Street and Philip Avenue that would allow for the new complex to be built. CEO of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska Roger Nadrchal says...
NORFOLK, NE

