Wayne State football stays sixth in NCAA Super Region 4 Ranking

Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball announces six recruits on signing day
WAYNE - Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl today announced the signings of six student-athletes to attend Wayne State and play volleyball for the Wildcats in the 2023-24 academic year. The list includes Kaelyn Anderson of Elkhorn, Grace Baumert from Howells, Gracen Evans of Ponca, Laney Kathol from...
norfolkneradio.com
2nd-ranked Wayne State volleyball top seed for NSIC tournament this weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota
The Wayne State College volleyball team is the top seed for the 2022 NSIC Volleyball Tournament Friday-Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia-St. Paul campus. The Wildcats, ranked second in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, captured the NSIC regular season title...
norfolkneradio.com
Kathol is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Laney Kathol of Hartington Cedar Catholic, this week’s Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. The senior outside hitter led the Trojans to the Class D1 state championship with victories last week over Cambridge, Maywood-Hayes Center and Norfolk Catholic. In Saturday’s championship-match victory over the Knights, Kathol...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Principal finalist for superintendent job
South Sioux City is currently looking for their next superintendent, and one local administrator is one of four finalists for that position. Norfolk High School Principal Derek Ippensen has been named as one of the finalists for the schools superintendent position. He received his Doctorate in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Doane College. He also has an Education Specialist degree and a Master in Education from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.
waynedailynews.com
Local Election Coverage For Northeast Nebraska
WAYNE – Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening as ballots were being tallied for the 2022 General Election. City of Wayne residents were able to vote at the District 1 County Shop on election day while those who lived outside of city limits had their ballot mailed to them.
Tiny Nebraska towns get a boost
Officials in northeast Nebraska’s Emerson are accustomed to dealing with 3s. The village of about 800 residents has the distinction of being located in three counties: Dakota, Dixon and Thurston.
siouxlandnews.com
Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska inmate taken back into custody after crash
A man convicted of murder out of Pierce County, Nebraska, and reported missing from a correctional facility has been taken back into custody after a crash in Lincoln.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
Yankton homicide investigation leads to arrest of murder suspect in Nebraska
Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Crash causes traffic backup on Highway 20 in Antelope County
BRUNSWICK, Neb. -- Traffic was affected in northern Nebraska after a crash in Antelope County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that one lane of traffic was closed on Highway 20 due to the accident, with traffic being significantly affected in both directions. The crash happened shortly before noon between...
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
Corydon Times-Republican
Republicans capture both open Dakota County Commissioner seats
DAKOTA CITY — According to unofficial results, Dakota County voters swept two Republicans onto the Board of Commissioners Tuesday. Martin Hohenstein and Brian Van Berkum were the top vote getters, garnering 35.2% and 31.8% of the vote, compared to Democrats Larry Albenesius' and James Hartnett's 19.5% and 13.2%, respectively.
Officials determine cause of Woodbury LEC wall collapse
A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.
norfolkneradio.com
RESULTS: What's your election reaction?
Whether it's Norfolk Sales Tax, School Board, City Council or Governor - what's your reaction to the results?. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:
norfolkne.gov
Construction to Begin on First Street
Beginning Monday, November 14, a portion of 1st Street will close for the demolition and construction of the 1st Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue. The area will be accessible to local traffic and construction traffic only. 1st Street is expected to re-open...
norfolkneradio.com
Planning Commission approves first phase of potential apartments
New apartments are potentially coming to Norfolk after the first phase was approved at yesterday’s Norfolk Planning Commission meeting. The commission approved a zoning change at 5th Street and Philip Avenue that would allow for the new complex to be built. CEO of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska Roger Nadrchal says...
Comments / 0