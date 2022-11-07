ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Shocking New Details Revealed Following Aaron Carter's Sudden Death

By Sarah Tate
KJYO KJ103
KJYO KJ103
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D01lm_0j2C983200
Photo: Getty Images

New details have emerged following the sudden death of Aaron Carter over the weekend.

The 34-year-old singer's body was found at his California home on Saturday (November 5) by his live-in housekeeper who called 911 after discovering his body in the bathtub. Though homicide detectives arrived at the scene as part of standard operating procedure, authorities were reportedly going to dig deeper into Carter's past drug use to help determine what led to his unexpected passing .

On Monday (November 7), law enforcement sources told TMZ that prescription pills and multiple cans of compressed air were found in Carter's bathroom and bedroom. Compressed air is often used in inhalant abuse, or huffing, and can cause brain damage and neurological issues, per to the American Addition Centers .

According to Page Six , Carter first opened about his addiction to huffing in 2019, saying he was introduced to the habit by his late sister Leslie , who passed away in 2012 following a fatal overdose at the age of 25.

"It's something that I've kept secret from the whole world until now," he said, adding that he started the habit when he was around 16 years old.

The last time Carter was seen alive was around 2 a.m. Friday (November 4) when officers arrived to perform a wellness check at the request of an undisclosed person. He reportedly ordered officers to leave and told his housekeeper to leave him alone. He wasn't seen again until Saturday morning when his housekeeper heard Carter's dog making a commotion and she opened his door to investigate, finding his body.

Authorities believe Carter's body was in the tub for a long time, with sources noting a smell of decomposition as well as discolored bathwater.

As of Monday, Carter's cause of death remains undetermined following an autopsy. Additional tests and studies are required to determine his official cause of death. There were reportedly no signs of foul play nor was a suicide note found.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help

A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
LANCASTER, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
thebrag.com

Takeoff’s official cause of death revealed

The official cause of death of late rapper Takeoff has been revealed by the medial examiner’s office. As per Page Six, who obtained records by the Harrison County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the late Migos rapper died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.” According to the report, the cause of death was declared a homicide.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Popculture

Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Chanel West Coast Is ‘Overjoyed’ After Giving Birth to 1st Child With Boyfriend Dom Fenison, Reveals Baby’s Name: Photos

Baby makes three! Chanel West Coast couldn’t be happier after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – especially after a difficult delivery. “Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” the Ridiculousness host, 34, exclusively […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

911 Call Reveals Aaron Carter's Frantic Housekeeper Discovered His Body

It's been revealed it was Aaron Carter's housekeeper who discovered his body. Police found the late pop star dead in his bathroom on Saturday, November 5, after a woman called 911, allegedly telling them that Carter had drowned in his bathtub. In an audio clip of the call, the operator called for Fire and EMS units to be sent to the "I Want Candy" singer's Lancaster home, explaining there had been a "female yelling" on the phone that emergency services were needed.AARON CARTER THREATENS TO BRING IN 'AUTHORITIES' ON INTERNET TROLL FOR 'HARASSING' HIM AFTER EX-FIANCÉE MELANIE MARTIN FILES FOR...
People

Dylan Dreyer Reveals Sons Were Admitted to Emergency Room with RSV: 'Feels So Helpless'

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera share sons Rusty, 13 months, Oliver, 2, and Calvin, 5 Dylan Dreyer is grateful to be on the other side after Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) impacted her family. Speaking with PEOPLE about her experience, the Today co-host, 31, revealed that sons Russell "Rusty" James, 13 months, and Oliver George, 2, both had to be taken to the emergency room after contracting the respiratory virus. Dreyer explains that son Calvin Bradley, 5, "might have had it" first, adding, "He had kind of like a cold,...
Page Six

Aaron Carter was confronted by cops over suspected DUI days before death

Aaron Carter was suspected of driving under the influence just three days before he was found dead at his California home. Law enforcement sources told TMZ earlier this week that the 34-year-old “Aaron’s Party” singer — who was previously arrested for a DUI in 2017 –was pulled over by cops on Tuesday morning following reports that he was carelessly driving a recreational vehicle. Carter was cleared after officers conducted field sobriety tests, which he passed. The outlet noted that it was a windy day on Tuesday, which could have accounted for the RV weaving on the road. The troubled musician seemingly...
PALMDALE, CA
Daily News

Nick Carter says he’ll miss brother Aaron Carter ‘more than anyone will ever know’ after star’s sudden death

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter said he’ll miss younger brother Aaron Carter “more than anyone will ever know” in a tribute shared a day after his sibling’s sudden death. The elder Carter acknowledged his strained relationship with his brother in an Instagram post Sunday but said “my love for him has never ever faded.” “I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Laney Chantal, Reality TV Star, Dies From Drug Overdose

Laney Chantal, best known for her season 5 appearance on SyFy's Face Off, died this week after a reported "accidental drug overdose." According to Deadline, her family confirmed her the 33-year-old's passing. Chantal died on Monday in Milford, Michigan, according to the outlet. Her family added that she had "struggled...
MILFORD, MI
The Independent

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter breaks down in tears as band pays tribute to little brother Aaron

The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was visibly emotional on stage at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, 6 November, as the band paid tribute to his brother Aaron Carter who was found dead at home on Saturday.The US musician, 34, opened for his elder brother’s band numerous times.Nick’s bandmates hugged him as the group took a moment to remember his brother.“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth,” Nick wrote in an Instagram post. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
KJYO KJ103

KJYO KJ103

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
784
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City's #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kj103fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy