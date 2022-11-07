ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
3d ago

Abrams most probably the biggest RACIST in US…literally and figuratively! 🤡 Has her picture beside the definition in Webster…so I’ve heard!!

Tommy Eskew
3d ago

Yes, and Vote Red Georgia, send this Soros puppet back to where she came from. Hollywood the worst state

riders on the storm
3d ago

so they are counting votes already? how can dimlibs possibly know any early results?

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Fox News

White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kemp Will be Testifying Against Trump in the Georgia Election Probe.

Trump and Kemp(via ijr.com) Donald Trump and Brian Kemp are political foes, ever since Kemp refused to say that the Georgia 2020 election was stolen. Trump insisted the results should be thrown out. Trump was so adamant that he called Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, multiple times, finally getting through to him at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Trump called and attempted to push Raffensperger to intervene in the counting of Georgia’s presidential votes. “I have to find 12,000 votes,” Trump said in the recorded phone call. The full audio of that phone call can be found here on Fox News.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
defpen

2022 Election Night: Brian Kemp Defeats Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Brian Kemp will remain the governor of Georgia. As reported by CNN, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has called Kemp to concede the gubernatorial election. Current projections from the Associated Press indicated that Kemp currently has an 8.3% lead with 86% of precincts reporting across the Peach State. Kemp and Abrams...
AOL Corp

Georgia early voting continues to shatter records

More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year’s midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50%, with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
buzzfeednews.com

Stacey Abrams Has Lost Again In Her Second Bid To Become Georgia Governor

Polls had shown Kemp leading Abrams in the run-up to Tuesday’s vote, with the final Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll putting the Republican incumbent at least seven points ahead. The rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election has ended with the same result: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has once again defeated...
