‘Bones and All’ Star Taylor Russell on How an Introduction From Luca Guadagnino Led to Loewe Deal

Taylor Russell hit the red carpet in Hollywood on Saturday for the AFI Fest premiere of Luca Guadagnino ’s cannibal love story Bones and All , and she did so in a white dress with a black bow from Loewe’s Spring 2023 collection.

The showing came days after Loewe announced that the 28-year-old actress had joined the house as a global ambassador and weeks after she opened its Spring/Summer ’23 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Turns out Russell has her Bones and All boss to thank for all the Loewe love.

“Luca introduced me to Jonathan Anderson last year,” Russell told The Hollywood Reporter of meeting the Loewe creative director. “It was sparks flying everywhere, and it’s a long relationship that we’ve been building together. It feels really authentic.”

Anderson agrees. “I’ve never been so inspired by someone,” he stated of their friendship while crediting “dear friend” Guadagnino for the introduction. Russell will soon appear in a new Loewe campaign and she tells THR that she’s already seen some options for what she’ll be wearing down the line.

“Tonight, something really exciting happened, which is that I got a bunch of sketches from them as well as dresses that they’ve made and I’m so excited about the future of our partnership,” said the actress, who stars opposite Timothée Chalamet in the MGM/UA release. “In a world where a lot of these partnerships can kind of feel like you’re just taking it for the money, really with Jonathan and Loewe, it’s about the creative opportunity.”

Speaking of, Russell said she values Anderson’s “super intellectual, avant-garde” approach that is “out-of-the-box, modern and timeless” at the same time. “I think all of his pieces are grails of the future that will be sought after, that’s because he has such great taste. I mean, he has that in every element of his life, just like Luca. He’s fun to be around because he’s always creative and always has new ideas.”

Anderson’s close bond with Guadagnino has also influenced the auteur’s style. The Bones and All helmer has been wearing Loewe out and about , including at the Venice Film Festival and the recent Academy Museum gala.