Remnants of Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ
The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region. Veterans Day: How a NY veteran helps families affected …. U.S. Air...
Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, NJ
Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move closer to the area. Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, …. Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants...
Irresponsible car owners in NJ helping thieves might need to pay up (Opinion)
You’re not going to like this. I broached a wildly unpopular idea this week on our radio show in reaction to the lame "get tough" on auto theft plans announced by Gov. Murphy. I’ll tell you his ideas before mine. He wants to create a habitual auto theft...
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district
GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York’s 11th Congressional District. Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn …. GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max...
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
GOP shows strength in Long Island House races
The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.
Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch on Election Day
Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York’s 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up. Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch …. Election Day will feature a...
STEM highlighted at Success Academy in Brooklyn
At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year. Sope Aluko takes us back to ‘Wakanda’ in new ‘Black …...
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey
You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office
Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected …. Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor...
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ
A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Suspected thieves flee police, causing fatal fiery crash on Route 9
OLD BRIDGE — One person died after a vehicle being pursued during an investigation into an attempted car theft ended with a fiery crash on Route 9 early Wednesday morning. The vehicle being pursued by Marlboro police on Spring Valley Road struck several vehicles on Route 9 around 2:15 a.m. that injured three other people not connected to the investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Amazing One of the Four Oldest Post Offices Still Operating is Right Here in New Jersey
Looking at "postal" history here in America it started back in 1775. According to the United States Postal Service "In the case of the original 13 states, July 26, 1775, is considered to be the establishment date. On that date, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first American Postmaster General under the Continental Congress."
FIFA World Cup trophy makes stop in New Jersey on worldwide tour
The gold FIFA World Cup trophy was on display at American Dream in East Rutherford on Tuesday, all part of a world tour before the tournament kicks off later this month. FIFA World Cup trophy makes stop in New Jersey on …. The gold FIFA World Cup trophy was on...
These Are The 10 Most Common Italian Last Names In New Jersey And Their Meanings
You know that famous soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet, “what’s in a name"? That part of the play is trying to convince us that the meaning of a name is irrelevant. Well, tell that to my Italian grandmother. She had such pride in the last name Calabrese, which literally means from Calabria.
Hochul wins New York governor's race
Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Rep. Lee Zeldin in the hotly contested governor's race. Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Rep. Lee Zeldin in the hotly contested governor's race. NYPD gives special campus tours to NYC public school …. The NYPD has partnered with colleges to give special campus tours to hundreds of...
GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history in NY
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history …. Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. Sope Aluko takes us...
