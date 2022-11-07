ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Remnants of Nicole bring rain, gusts to NY, NJ

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move through the area later Friday, bringing unsettled conditions to the region.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showers ahead as workweek comes to an end in NY, NJ

Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move closer to the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Malliotakis talks reelection in Staten Island, Brooklyn district

GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis cruised to reelection Tuesday night, defeating Democratic challenger Max Rose in a second straight cycle to maintain control of New York's 11th Congressional District.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
GOP shows strength in Long Island House races

The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. The GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rematch of Malliotakis, Rose among races to watch on Election Day

Election Day will feature a rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democratic challenger Max Rose for control of New York's 11th Congressional District, the Staten Island and Brooklyn territory seen as a toss-up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
STEM highlighted at Success Academy in Brooklyn

At Success Academy, students are taught science five days a week; they conduct more than 100 experiments each year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey

You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NY Gov. Hochul looks to become 1st woman elected to office

Kathy Hochul, who became New York's governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job.
GEORGIA STATE
WATCH: Man Runs Away After Leading Police on Car Chase From Philly to NJ

A man ran away after leading police on a car chase from Philadelphia to New Jersey Wednesday night. The partially caught-on-camera chase began after patrol officers spotted a dark-colored Honda that investigators said fit the description of a vehicle they were searching for in connection to a prior shooting near Kensington and Allegheny avenues in Philadelphia shortly after 9:30 p.m.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Suspected thieves flee police, causing fatal fiery crash on Route 9

OLD BRIDGE — One person died after a vehicle being pursued during an investigation into an attempted car theft ended with a fiery crash on Route 9 early Wednesday morning. The vehicle being pursued by Marlboro police on Spring Valley Road struck several vehicles on Route 9 around 2:15 a.m. that injured three other people not connected to the investigation, according to the Attorney General's Office. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hochul wins New York governor's race

Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Rep. Lee Zeldin in the hotly contested governor's race.
NEW JERSEY STATE
GOP’s Zeldin looks to block Hochul’s path to history in NY

Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive.
NEW JERSEY STATE

