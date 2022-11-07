Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby County D.A. supports legalizing marijuana in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Arkansas residents get to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. District attorneys from Tennessee gathered at 201 Poplar on Monday afternoon and said that they want Arkansas voters to pass this. The use of recreational marijuana is illegal in Tennessee. But if that...
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WSMV
How stolen guns can be sold at big box chain stores and buyers never know
UNION CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - It was Thanksgiving weekend 2021 and Umon Moore had traveled from Minnesota to Obion County, Tennessee, to see some friends and do a little target practice. He would ultimately end up in handcuffs. The reason why exposes how easily stolen guns can sold from even...
Memphis organization serves veterans in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many of the nation’s men and women have returned after military service and war, but many face the daunting challenge of recovery from substance abuse, homelessness, and a possible life with a disability. WREG talks with the Alpha Omega Veterans Services of Memphis, which is helping veterans help themselves. In Memphis, just […]
Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
Tennessee Tribune
Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?
You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
How Tennessee Disenfranchised 21% of Its Black Citizens
While many states have made it easier for people convicted of felonies to vote, Tennessee has gone in the other direction.
Bookies set long odds on recreational marijuana passing in Arkansas
Online sports books aren’t betting on Issue 4, the recreational marijuana amendment, passing in The Natural State.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas, recreational marijuana was one of the issues driving voters to the polls and like many drug campaigns in the past – voters just said no. Some marijuana advocates say this decision could cost Arkansas millions in the long run. The Natural State already brings in tens of millions of dollars […]
actionnews5.com
TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
TN, AR, MS, municipal midterm election results wrap-up
Here are the highlights of the November 8 election: ► Full election results for the Mid-South TENNESSEE GENERAL ELECTION TENNESSEE GOVERNOR Republican Gov. Bill Lee easily won a second term in office, defeating facing 9 challengers – including Democrat Dr. Jason Martin. Gov. Lee has 65% of the vote – with Dr. Martin getting 33%. […]
Tennessee Election Results: TN Congressional Races | November 8, 2022
Track election results for Tennessee's House of Representatives races from November 8, 2022.
WSMV
Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Comments / 2