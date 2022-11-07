ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WREG

Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis organization serves veterans in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many of the nation’s men and women have returned after military service and war, but many face the daunting challenge of recovery from substance abuse, homelessness, and a possible life with a disability. WREG talks with the Alpha Omega Veterans Services of Memphis, which is helping veterans help themselves. In Memphis, just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Is the State Trying to Take Over TSU?

You would think that everyone associated with Tennessee State University would be ecstatic at the unprecedented enrollment of students this year but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It appears as if some Tennessee lawmakers in our legislature are questioning the influx of proud and anxious students excited about attending TSU which is considered a premier starship HBCU in our nation. Maybe unbeknown to some of TSU critics that TSU is a well respected starship university recognized and respected throughout the country for its prolific and stellar alumni making significant gains in all areas of achievement throughout the country and the world. TSU is unapologetically a force to be reckoned with despite what many feel is a movement by many of our very own Tennessee lawmakers to bring it down.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kait 8

Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  In Arkansas, recreational marijuana was one of the issues driving voters to the polls and like many drug campaigns in the past – voters just said no. Some marijuana advocates say this decision could cost Arkansas millions in the long run. The Natural State already brings in tens of millions of dollars […]
ARKANSAS STATE
actionnews5.com

TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

TN, AR, MS, municipal midterm election results wrap-up

Here are the highlights of the November 8 election: ► Full election results for the Mid-South TENNESSEE GENERAL ELECTION TENNESSEE GOVERNOR Republican Gov. Bill Lee easily won a second term in office, defeating facing 9 challengers – including Democrat Dr. Jason Martin. Gov. Lee has 65% of the vote – with Dr. Martin getting 33%. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
MURFREESBORO, TN

