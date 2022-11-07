Israel Adesanya cried backstage after heavily criticized UFC 276 win: ‘It’s the expectations I put on myself’

Read full article on original website
Alex Pereira: Israel Adesanya would deserve title rematch after UFC 281 but 'isn't going to want it'
NEW YORK – Alex Pereira is confident his business with Israel Adesanya will reach a conclusion at UFC 281 one way or the other. If Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) follows through on his promise to claim the UFC middleweight title from Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) on Saturday, he would be up 3-0 in their head-to-head matchups between kickboxing and MMA competition. “The Last Stylebender” has six consecutive title defenses and would be warranted to get a rematch if he drops the strap, and Pereira agrees. Whether Adesanya would actually want the fight, however, is a different story.
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
Video: Undercard boxer heckles Floyd Mayweather at open workout, backs down after told to get in ring
Floyd Mayweather was ready to have two matches in one week. This weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022), Mayweather will partake in his fifth exhibition boxing match when he clashes with YouTuber, Deji Olatunji. Before that, however, Mayweather received a challenge at an open workout last night (Mon., Nov. 7, 2022).
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
UFC Legend Names No. 1 "Fighter" Of All Time
UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take." The former champion revealed his top five fighters of all time. Cormier believes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is the greatest fighter of all time, placing him ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Muhammad Ali, Georges St-Pierre and Amanda Nunes. "At 49-0,...
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
Anthony Joshua is set to link up with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr as the former champion ponders a change of trainer ahead of his 2023 comeback, after admitting his second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk has left him 'hurting'
Anthony Joshua is set to turn to Roy Jones Jr as the former champion weighs up a potential change of coaches ahead of his 2023 return. The two-time heavyweight champion was outclassed once again as he suffered a second-straight defeat to Ukrainian mastermind Oleksandr Usyk in August, with his next bout likely to be his first non-world title fight since 2015.
Laura Sanko Pinpoints Key of Victory For Israel Adesanya
Laura Sanko breaks down the keys to victory for Israel Adesanya. The huge middleweight title fight coming up between champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira has people talking. The history between the two, the bad blood, and the weight that this fight holds have brought so much attention to this main event. Now UFC commentator Laura Sanko is getting in on the action.
Israel Adesanya, Carla Esparza defend titles at UFC 281
A pair of title fights headline a deep card as the UFC makes its annual November trip to New York’s
Joanna Jedrzejczyk reveals she nearly ended retirement and returned to fighting: “I was about to call Dana”
Joanna Jedrzejczyk thought about ending her retirement less than six months after calling it a career. Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement from MMA following her KO loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 in June of this year in Singapore. Had Jedrzejczyk won, she likely would’ve gotten a title shot, but when she came up short, she put her gloves in the Octagon and announced she was done with the sport.
Jake Paul and Andrew Tate Come Face To Face, Tease Fight!
A Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate fight might actually happen ... the two came face-to-face and are negotiating terms for a fight, according to The Problem Child. Paul -- an undefeated cruiserweight boxer -- and the former kickboxing champ met up at the PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani's Kamani Club in Dubai on Thursday.
Bus carrying Israel Adesanya involved in minor accident before UFC 281 press conference
The bus driving Israel Adesanya to the UFC 281 press conference was involved in a minor accident. According to the Brazilian outlet AGFight, the bus hit a fire hydrant en route to Madison Square Garden for the press conference. Although the bus was damaged in the accident, no one on the bus sustained injuries, according to the report. Along with Adesanya, it is reported that Alexander Volkanovski was also on the bus with Adesanya.
Israel Adesanya labels Sean Strickland as an opponent he’d still like to “whoop” at middleweight: “I want to destroy him, just for fun”
Israel Adesanya has labelled Sean Strickland as an opponent he’d still like to ‘whoop’ at middleweight. But first, Adesanya (23-1 MMA) will be getting in the Octagon with Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) this coming Saturday, November 12th at UFC 281 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event will decide if Adesanya remains the champion or if Pereira can put a halt to his previous 5 title defences.
Strawweight champion Carla Esparza booed at UFC 281 presser in New York (Video)
Carla Esparza was given a harsh reception from the New York crowd at the UFC 281 pre-fight presser. Boos rang out in the Big Apple a the 115lb champ talked about having ‘unfinished business’ heading into her co-main event clash with Zhang Weili. The American became the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champion when she beat Rose Namajunas to win the belt in 2014. But she failed to defend it after getting knocked out by Joanna Jędrzejczyk in her first title defence.
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
UFC champ Israel Adesanya won't rule out return to light heavyweight, still plans to lap middleweight again
NEW YORK –UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya still has plans of going back up to light heavyweight. Adesanya’s lone career loss came in March 2021 when he failed in his bid to become dual champion against then-light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz. He has since defended his middleweight title three times and plans on continuing to do so even if there’s a shortage of new contenders. However, Adesanya says 205 pounds will be a part of his future.
Israel Adesanya declares himself ‘most humble’ champion in UFC history: ‘I don’t have to tell people’
UFC 281 will be a family affair for the City Kickboxing (CKB) boys. This weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in New York City, five of the CKB gym’s finest are set to compete with the Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, closing the show. Taking on old kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, Adesanya seeks his first overall victory against the Brazilian as they fight over a mixed martial arts (MMA) title this time around.
UFC 281 'Embedded,' No. 3: 'Meatball' Molly McCann arrives and does some autograph work
The UFC is back with its latest pay-per-view and a return to New York, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 281 takes place Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs...
