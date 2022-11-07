ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Getting defensive: Lightning focusing on limiting open looks in their own end

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) blocks a shot from Buffalo Sabres right wing JJ Peterka (77) during the third period of Saturday's game at Amalie Arena. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — Despite another third-period comeback that gave them two points against the Buffalo Sabres, the Lightning were far from content with the way they played Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

“The problem was, when we gave up a (scoring) chance it was a ten-beller,” coach Jon Cooper said following the 5-3 win. “And that’s something we need to tidy up. There were just too many Grade-A chances in the slot.”

Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott faced 14 high-danger chances, including 12 in 5-on-5 play, two nights after Andrei Vasilevskiy faced 19 against Carolina.

The Lightning have allowed at least 13 high-danger chances in seven of their 12 games this season. Tampa Bay’s improved overall play has been tempered by the opportunities it has allowed in its own end.

“We had a couple breakdowns, and the bottom line is that is the ice you have to protect, the middle of the ice, and we got away with it,” Cooper said following Monday’s practice. “(Elliott) bailed us out a few times. But it’s something we’re definitely working on this week and trying to show the guys wrongs and their ways and what we have to protect.”

One of the most egregious errors in their own end almost cost the Lightning Saturday’s game. With the score tied at 2 in the third period, the Sabres created a 3-on-2 rush and center Jeff Skinner shot a puck wide of the net that deflected off a stick into the corner. Buffalo’s Dylan Cozens won a puck battle with three Tampa Bay players and fed Alex Tuch above the left dot.

Victor Hedman came out to challenge the shot and Steven Stamkos went toward the point, anticipating a pass up top. The Lightning lost Skinner, who circled around the back of the net and found open ice along the far post, where Tuch found him with the puck. Skinner skated around Elliott and tucked the puck past his right pad, giving Buffalo a 3-2 lead.

“I think we’ve got to slow it down a little bit mentally,” Hedman said. “We’re trying to do the right things when you see a guy open, but you just have to do your job. You’ve got to trust the guys around you. If there is a breakdown, you can’t fix it yourself because then there’s another break and then there’s a guy alone at the net.

“So, I think guys have got to calm down a little bit, assert ourselves and keep our head on the swivel to make sure we know where the high-danger guys are, and if there’s going to be a breakdown try to let the goalie see the puck and don’t try to do too much.”

While high-danger chances — shot attempts assigned the highest value based on proximity to the net — give added value to shots on the rush, they don’t account for how open a player is when taking a shot.

The Lightning will face another high shot-volume team Tuesday against Edmonton, which has two of the league’s most dynamic offensive players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Last season, the Oilers tied for third in the league for most goals scored off high-danger chances with 159.

“I think it kind of boils down more so to execution,” Stamkos said. “You’re expected to make a certain level of play when you’re playing in the NHL. And sometimes, whether it’s fatigue or just not doing the right thing on the ice, it can cost you and lead to some chances.

“Those things are correctable. For the most part, when we’ve been allowing those chances in the high-danger areas, it’s not something the other team has done. It’s mostly what we’ve done to ourselves. So, the good news is in those situations, you usually can correct them.”

The Lightning spent Monday’s practice, their first since the Buffalo game, focusing on limiting those wide-open looks. They concentrated on defending odd-man rushes, winning puck battles in their own zone and having better awareness away from the puck.

“There’s a few things to it,” Cooper said afterward. “Basically, when you’re playing D zone, it’s all about winning your battles, and it’s all those things you have to do away from the puck. And everybody wants to have the puck on his stick, and I understand that. But if you want to get it back, these are things you have to do. Whether it’s mental lapses, whether you’re a little tired, you can’t sway from what our principles are and what we’re doing. Because if one guy does it, then if there’s a breakdown, it’s just a trickle-down effect.”

Tampa Bay Times

Rays trade Ji-Man Choi to Pirates

ST. PETERSBURG — Ji-Man Choi’s tenure with the Rays seemed likely to end after this season, and that became official Thursday when he was traded to the Pirates. Choi had been in Tampa Bay for 4-1/2 seasons and became something of a fan favorite. But with his salary going up and his production dropping, the Rays seemed likely to move on as they needed to create space on the 40-man roster.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning switch up power-play units in search of a spark

TAMPA — The Lightning are looking for answers to their power play struggles, and on Wednesday that included switching up their man-advantage units. Following an 0-for-5 night in which the power play managed just five shots on goal in 8:50, the Lightning are now 5-for-32 (15.6 percent) over their past eight games.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Ross Colton has always had a ‘heavy’ shot. The next step is complementing it

TAMPA — As a first-period power play expired and Alex Killorn fired a shot from the left circle during an Oct. 29 game against the Sharks, Ross Colton faded toward the San Jose net. Colton’s role on the Lightning’s second power-play unit — to perch in the right circle and wait for a one-timer — positioned him to wind up and blast a puck that had bounced off the post in front of Sharks goalie James Reimer.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man fatally shot in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood

TAMPA — A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Tampa’s Sulphur Springs neighborhood, police said. Officers dispatched to a shooting call on the 8600 block of N 11th St. about 5:20 a.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers rendered first aid until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former US Marine arrested on murder charge in Tampa shooting

TAMPA — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting of a man under the overpass at North Dale Mabry Highway and Hillsborough Avenue. Timothy Scott McGovern, 29, was arrested late Tuesday in Tampa on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm in connection to the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

2 in Orlando electrocuted by power line downed during Tropical Storm Nicole, deputies say

Two people in Orlando were electrocuted by a downed live power line Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole moved through the area, deputies said. Deputies responded to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue in the Conway neighborhood and found a man unresponsive, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The man came into contact with a live power line after he got out of his vehicle and died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

More proof that Biden’s funding for IRS will pay dividends for the middle class | Column

A little over a month ago, the Tampa Bay Times published my guest column about how the IRS has been starved of resources by Republican controlled Congresses during the past 10 years, especially the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division that focuses on prosecuting our country’s fat cats that treat income tax evasion as a sport. While the rest of us pay our fair share, a portion of the ultrawealthy have seen the IRS stripped of funding for its experts, increasingly tempting some of the megawealthy to turn a blind eye to paying what they owe.
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
