Katy Dougherty, 38, was allegedly bludgeoned to death while she slept on the couch Authorities have accused a Michigan man of bludgeoning his wife to death with a wrench while she slept on the couple's couch. According to Oakland County jail records, Justin Wagenberg, 37, is charged with homicide of a family member. He was denied bond, records show. Police allege Wagenberg fatally beat his wife, Katy Dougherty, on Oct. 16, WDIV-TV reports. Police allege that after the killing, Wagenberg fled the couple's Waterford Township, Mich., home for Wisconsin, before eventually returning to allegedly...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO