Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County - Outages, Updates, Closures, and Openings
Fort Pierce - Thursday November 10, 2022: Hurricane Nicole made landfall at 3:00 A.M. as Category 1 Hurricane, just north of St. Lucie County, with sustained winds of 75mph. The storm has now moved inland and been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. However, Nicole is still capable of producing at or near hurricane-force gusts, especially in onshore, moving squalls near the coast, north of its center track, and within the eyewall itself.
Port Salerno businesses reopen after weathering Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole was bearing down on Florida on Wednesday night, WPTV showed viewers stunning images of water knocking on the doors of businesses in Martin County.
WPBF News 25
Indian River County officials open some beaches to public as they assess erosion after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A few hours after Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast as a hurricane, Indian River County leaders are assessing the damages and cleaning up the debris. "I think the damages are worse than when we had Ian so that’s significant to us in that...
WPBF News 25
St. Lucie County officials assess damages, plan for recovery after Nicole
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County officials are assessing damages after Nicole made landfall on the Treasure Coast as a Category 1 hurricane. A portion of Indian River Drive could be closed for up to two weeks after heavy rain and strong wind washed out a portion of the road.
Hurricane Nicole leaves some Indian River County residents without power
Thursday morning thousands of Indian River County residents woke up without power after hurricane Nicole whipped through the area.
NBC Miami
Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches
The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
WPBF News 25
95% of people affected by Nicole have power restored, FPL says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Power and Light said they have restored power for 95 percent or more of affected customers in most of South Florida, including Palm Beach County, after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. He said by hours after landfall, more than half...
cw34.com
Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #3
PORT ST. LUCIE – In preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Port St. Lucie City Council declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Nov. 9. The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary for localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
wqcs.org
SLC: Track of Tropical Storm Nicole Shifts Further South, May Come Ashore in Northern Martin County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday November 9, 2022: Time to hunker down and wait it out. Tropical Storm Nicole is knocking on our door and public safety officials are urging residents to remain indoors until the storm passes. At a briefing held at the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
WPBF News 25
More than 1,000 without power ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
More than 1,000 customers are without power as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at our coast. Nicole made its first landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas. It is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been...
WPBF News 25
Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Martin County beach
The Martin County Sheriff's Office says what's believed to be a Native American burial ground was discovered on Chastain Beach.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm damage in Lantana, tree down on Dixie Highway
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — Heavy rain and wind are hitting parts of Palm Beach County as Nicole makes its way to Florida. CBS12 News sports anchor John Evenson took a break from sports reporting to provide added coverage on the storm. Dixie Highway just south of Forest Hill Boulevard...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Storm surge damages Jetty Park, closing it until further notice
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The center of Hurricane Nicole came ashore about 15 miles north of Fort Pierce and the city reports it found minimal damage during its initial assessment. Jetty Park, on the edge of South Hutchinson Island and the Fort Pierce Inlet, may have been hit...
Comments / 1