Saint Lucie County, FL

wqcs.org

St. Lucie County - Outages, Updates, Closures, and Openings

Fort Pierce - Thursday November 10, 2022: Hurricane Nicole made landfall at 3:00 A.M. as Category 1 Hurricane, just north of St. Lucie County, with sustained winds of 75mph. The storm has now moved inland and been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. However, Nicole is still capable of producing at or near hurricane-force gusts, especially in onshore, moving squalls near the coast, north of its center track, and within the eyewall itself.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches

The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches. Nicole made landfall early Thursday near Vero Beach, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and flooding. Fortunately, the storm didn’t cause much structural damage to...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Transit alert issued in Vero Beach due to severe flooding

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is alerting residents of severe flooding areas following Hurricane Nicole. Royal Palm Blvd and Indian River Blvd (near the First Presbyterian Church Vero Beach) The east side of the 17th Street Bridge. McWilliams Park and Boat Ramp. Royal Palm...
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie Tropical Storm Nicole Advisory #3

PORT ST. LUCIE – In preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Port St. Lucie City Council declared a local state of emergency Wednesday, Nov. 9. The declaration provides the City with more flexibility regarding expenditures and allocating resources, which may be necessary for localized street flooding, and the potential for wind damage caused by strong wind gusts and tornadoes.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Fort Pierce prepares for the storm

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce is currently on a hurricane warning as Nicole prepares to make landfall. CBS12 News reporter Al Pefley is at the Fort Pierce City Marina accessing the conditions as wind speeds pick up. Areas of Fort Pierce could potentially see a 3.5 foot...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

More than 1,000 without power ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

More than 1,000 customers are without power as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at our coast. Nicole made its first landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Bahamas. It is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall between Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Streets still flooding in Vero Beach after Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Vero Beach residents are still dealing with street flooding hours afterNicole made landfall just south of the city as a Category 1 hurricane. Drivers had to drive slowly down Oslo Road near U.S 1 because portions of the road were underwater throughout the day.
VERO BEACH, FL

