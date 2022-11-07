ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Becoming more breezy with isolated showers Tuesday

By Eric Stone
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixlqh_0j2C82iT00

Stray showers will continue Monday evening, but expect mainly dry conditions overnight with lows Tuesday morning dropping into the upper 60s. It will stay breezy throughout the day Tuesday with an increase in isolated showers. Highs will rise into the low to mid 80s.

As Nicole approaches the wind picks up Wednesday with the strongest wind and rain arriving late Wednesday into Thursday with tropical storm conditions possible, especially in inland communities. We can expect 3 to 5 inches of rain before everything is said and done late Friday.

A cold front moves through early Saturday morning which drops our highs to the 70s and lows to the 50s next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Tropical Storm Nicole timeline: When will Tampa Bay feel impacts?

Hurricane and storm surge watches have already been issued for Florida's east coast, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting a landfall some time Wednesday night. While Nicole is expected to make landfall on the Atlantic coast, people living along the Gulf Coast and in Tampa Bay will still feel impacts.
FLORIDA STATE
KWTX

Severe storms possible as a cold front moves in on Monday

Another unusually warm and windy day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon. We’ve seen wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day. You may have noticed the additional clouds that have been in our area today. Those clouds are a sign of the higher humidity air that’s working its way north into our area.
TEXAS STATE
WFLA

Nicole passes through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the center of Nicole heads through the Tampa Bay area today, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue. Nicole is heading northwest at 16 mph, and once it gets to your north this afternoon, we will get breaks in the rain, but the winds stay elevated. Passing downpours continue this […]
WFLA

First Gen Z member elected to Congress

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress. The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in Florida on Tuesday. Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Subtropical Storm Nicole Forms in Atlantic; South Florida in Cone of Concern

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning as the next named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and could be the next system to impact the state. The National Hurricane Center reports the system has winds of 45 miles per hour and is moving north-northwest at 14 mph while sitting hundreds of miles east of the Bahamas. The area is expected to move more to the northwest and could intensify in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

113K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy