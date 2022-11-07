ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

The latest storm news in St. Johns County

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning for St. Johns County. A flood watch is also in effect. (Please note: The following information refers to Wednesday, Nov. 9, Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.) Flagler Health+. Flagler Health+ locations, including...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Tracking Nicole: Watch live coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday as a hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite it coming onshore in central Florida south of the Space Coast we will still see a wide range of impacts here on the First Coast. The...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida

From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole

Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
