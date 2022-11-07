Read full article on original website
At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
Officials urging residents near Guana, Vilano Beach to stay home until conditions improve
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are urging people who live on A1A between Guana National Reserve and Vilano Beach to stay home until conditions improve. St. Johns County Emergency Management says the roadway between Guana River Road and Carcaba Road "is impassable." If you have a life-threatening emergency,...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Northeast Florida, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as we learn more. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County. Evacuation...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
List: Shelters open in North Florida ahead of Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shelters are opening across the First Coast for those who may not have a safe place to stay during Nicole. The list below includes shelter information in North Florida. When shelter information becomes available for our South Georgia counties, that will also be added here. If...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Essential information for St. Augustine, St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Nicole approaches the East Coast of Florida, city leaders continue to collaborate with local and state agencies as they track and monitor for any potential impacts. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The National Hurricane Center issued storm surge and tropical storm...
County-by-County | Tropical Depression Nicole damage reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole's impact around Florida is widespread. The storm entered the state near Vero Beach early Thursday. While it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm, that didn't prevent large areas of damage due to strong winds and heavy rains. Here's what county's around the...
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, leads to 2 deaths, collapsed homes and widespread power outages
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coast early Thursday, leading to at least two deaths, widespread power outages, the collapse of several homes and the unearthing what may be a Native American burial ground. The hurricane made landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. ET on...
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Flooding arrives in St. Augustine as Nicole weakens, heads west
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The aftermath of Tropical Storm Nicole is starting to reveal itself as flooding increases in St. Johns County. News4JAX was on the scene in downtown St. Augustine as the skies started to clear and the rains from Nicole rolled out. The area was already experiencing...
TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
The latest storm news in St. Johns County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning for St. Johns County. A flood watch is also in effect. (Please note: The following information refers to Wednesday, Nov. 9, Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.) Flagler Health+. Flagler Health+ locations, including...
Tracking Nicole: Watch live coverage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall in Florida early Thursday as a hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Despite it coming onshore in central Florida south of the Space Coast we will still see a wide range of impacts here on the First Coast. The...
Bridge of Lions in St. Augustine reopens during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring rain and wind to the First Coast, the streets of St. Augustine are flooded. But the Bridge of Lions is now back open, a sign that things may be improving for the better. The Bridge of Lions was closed...
Flooding reported in low-lying parts of St. Augustine ahead of Nicole
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As Nicole on Wednesday evening gained hurricane strength while churning closer to Florida, voluntary evacuations began in the morning for coastal areas of St. Johns County. People who live in the city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and those in...
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole
Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
