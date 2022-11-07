ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

ATV driver was smuggling drugs when he collided with trooper’s vehicle, officials say

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

ESCOBARES, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An alleged drug smuggler injured his arm Saturday in a rural area of Starr County after his all-terrain vehicle collided with a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, federal authorites said Monday.

Surveillance cameras showed the ATV driver and two other people moving bundles north from the Rio Grande, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Nearly 300 migrants stopped in Starr County

The bundles spotted on the surveillance camera contained marijuana weighing 182 pounds, CBP said. The drugs were estimated to be worth more than $145,000.

“Agents and troopers responded and interdicted the ATV,” CBP stated. “The ATV driver injured his arm after colliding with a DPS vehicle.”

The ATV driver was arrested, identified as a Mexican national, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, federal authorities said.

Documents: Suspects in July stabbing death plead not guilty

One of the ATV passengers, also a Mexican national, was arrested, but the third person escaped, CBP said.

The marijuana and migrants were turned over to DPS, and the suspects face state charges, CBP stated.

Related
ValleyCentral

DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated. According to a tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agency assisted Border Patrol in a high-speed chase that ended in a one-vehicle crash near a shopping […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
KWTX

Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes $344K in fentanyl and thousands of Xanax pills in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted $344,000 worth of fentanyl and 2,873 Xanax pills this weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 5, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Ford Expedition crossing from Mexico, according to a CBP news release. Officers extracted 22 packages of alleged fentanyl concealed within the […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday. […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Edinburg police seeking man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an October drive-by shooting, according to a news release. Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road on Monday, October 24, the news release stated.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD launches software to detect local crime

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Department is launching a new initiative for residents to get informed on offenses and statistics in their area.  Citizens can now access police information they may need at the click of a button with a new online software named Citizen Connect.  The software allows residents to see police activity in the […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police seek help finding McAllen man wanted for assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault. Mario Molina, 47, has a warrant for his arrest for the offense of assault, a class “A” misdemeanor, police said Monday. The man is described by police as a 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 175 […]
MCALLEN, TX
Texas Observer

Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle

As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
TEXAS STATE
