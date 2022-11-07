Read full article on original website
WNDU
St. Joseph County Republicans celebrate after midterm election results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There really is a first time for everything—even if it takes forever to happen. St. Joseph County Republicans on Tuesday celebrated an elusive election night milestone in math. There are nine seats on the St. Joseph County Council, and for what we’re told is...
WNDU
Republicans take control St. Joseph County Council
Free Flamenco performance to be held at Notre Dame Thursday night. World-renowned artist Jaime El Estampío and guitarist Antonio Herrera will take the stage at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. Donors drove through and dropped off donations at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza outside...
WNDU
Rudy Yakym appears on 16 Morning News Now after election victory
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Voters across 11 counties in northern Indiana had to choose by Tuesday who should fill the shoes of late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August. Republican Rudy Yakym was declared the winner in the race for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional...
WNDU
Long lines at some SJC voting centers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some of the 42 St. Joseph County voting centers saw impressive lines on Election Day. Among them was Clay High School, where a throng of voters filled the sidewalk and wove around a hallway before entering the place to begin the voting process. “You’ve always...
WNDU
3 St. Joseph County Elections to keep an eye on
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re keeping an eye on some of the races making headlines in St. Joseph County from the sheriff, to the clerk, to District 1 Commissioner. The County Sheriff’s race comes down to the Democratic incumbent Sheriff Bill Redman and the challenger, a former St. Joseph County Police officer Kevin McGowan.
abc57.com
Elections are secure, Elkhart County Clerk assures voters
It's video you've probably seen several times by now. St. Joseph County Clerk and registered Democrat Rita Glenn entering the absentee ballot room by herself the day before the 2022 primary election in May. After leaving the room, she's then seen throwing away what looks like rolls of paper. Republicans...
WNDU
St. Joseph County’s 2022 legal spending exceeds $1.2 million
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now Investigates is looking into how much St. Joseph County is spending on legal fees this year. This comes after concerns were raised about County GOP spending at a press conference held by St. Joseph County Democrats in October. “As of October...
95.3 MNC
Election Day information for St. Joseph County voters
Tuesday marks just the 2nd General Election for St. Joseph County using Vote Centers. Vote Centers are still a new experience for most voters who’ve spent decades or more voting down the street from their home at their neighborhood church, school or community center. Officials encourage voters to allow...
WNDU
Decision 2022: Election Results
(WNDU) - The polls have closed in Indiana, and will be closing soon in Michigan!. To follow the full election results across Indiana, Michigan, and our local area, click here.
WNDU
3 proposals pass in Michigan’s midterm election
(WNDU) - Three proposals were passed by voters in Michigan on Tuesday, including one that makes abortion a constitutional right in the state. Proposal 1: Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment. This proposal allows lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed...
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
WNDU
Political analyst Jack Colwell weighs in on the 2022 Midterm Election
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU Political Analyst Jack Colwell joined us on 16 News Now to shed light on the Midterm Election. You probably remember Jack from his many years as a columnist and political reporter at the South Bend Tribune. We asked him which local race was the most compelling, can Democrats win in Indiana, and can Destiny Wells win Secretary of State?
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
WISH-TV
Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
WISH-TV
André Carson defeats Angela Grabovsky and Gavin Maple in Indiana 7th Congressional District Race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat André Carson has defeated Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 42% of the votes are reported. Carson has 65.7% of the vote. Grabovsky has 32.1%, and Maple has 2.2% of the vote.
WCPO
Indiana 2022 midterm election: Where to vote, who's on the ballot
INDIANA — It's Election Day! Here's everything voters in Indiana need to know before heading to the polls Tuesday. Polls in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are in line by 6 p.m., your vote will count. Where do you vote?. You can find...
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state
Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
