ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Republicans take control St. Joseph County Council

Free Flamenco performance to be held at Notre Dame Thursday night. World-renowned artist Jaime El Estampío and guitarist Antonio Herrera will take the stage at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center. Updated: 4 hours ago. Donors drove through and dropped off donations at the Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza outside...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Rudy Yakym appears on 16 Morning News Now after election victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Voters across 11 counties in northern Indiana had to choose by Tuesday who should fill the shoes of late Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash in August. Republican Rudy Yakym was declared the winner in the race for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Long lines at some SJC voting centers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some of the 42 St. Joseph County voting centers saw impressive lines on Election Day. Among them was Clay High School, where a throng of voters filled the sidewalk and wove around a hallway before entering the place to begin the voting process. “You’ve always...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

3 St. Joseph County Elections to keep an eye on

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re keeping an eye on some of the races making headlines in St. Joseph County from the sheriff, to the clerk, to District 1 Commissioner. The County Sheriff’s race comes down to the Democratic incumbent Sheriff Bill Redman and the challenger, a former St. Joseph County Police officer Kevin McGowan.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elections are secure, Elkhart County Clerk assures voters

It's video you've probably seen several times by now. St. Joseph County Clerk and registered Democrat Rita Glenn entering the absentee ballot room by herself the day before the 2022 primary election in May. After leaving the room, she's then seen throwing away what looks like rolls of paper. Republicans...
95.3 MNC

Election Day information for St. Joseph County voters

Tuesday marks just the 2nd General Election for St. Joseph County using Vote Centers. Vote Centers are still a new experience for most voters who’ve spent decades or more voting down the street from their home at their neighborhood church, school or community center. Officials encourage voters to allow...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Decision 2022: Election Results

(WNDU) - The polls have closed in Indiana, and will be closing soon in Michigan!. To follow the full election results across Indiana, Michigan, and our local area, click here.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

3 proposals pass in Michigan’s midterm election

(WNDU) - Three proposals were passed by voters in Michigan on Tuesday, including one that makes abortion a constitutional right in the state. Proposal 1: Legislative Term Limits and Financial Disclosure Amendment. This proposal allows lawmakers to serve up to 12 years in the state legislature. They would be allowed...
MICHIGAN STATE
wbaa.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Political analyst Jack Colwell weighs in on the 2022 Midterm Election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU Political Analyst Jack Colwell joined us on 16 News Now to shed light on the Midterm Election. You probably remember Jack from his many years as a columnist and political reporter at the South Bend Tribune. We asked him which local race was the most compelling, can Democrats win in Indiana, and can Destiny Wells win Secretary of State?
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state

Embattled Republican Diego Morales claimed an easy victory in Indiana’s Secretary of State race Tuesday night — overcoming a slate of controversies in a race that was less competitive than expected. “My commitment to you is that I will work as hard as I have been doing to make you all be proud, and take […] The post Morales claims overwhelming victory for secretary of state appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Order in the Court! Here are 15 of Indiana’s Most Beautiful County Courthouses

I have always been a fan of old buildings and old architecture. Full transparency here – I know nothing about architecture. I couldn’t tell you the difference between Classical, Victorian, or Art Deco if my life depended on it. All I know is that I love how old buildings look and the creativity, skill, and craftsmanship that went into building them. I love history, and I love to think about the stories old buildings could tell. Old buildings just seem to have personality, especially compared to a lot of newer buildings that all look the same. Some of the most interesting and beautiful old buildings in Indiana are county courthouses.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy