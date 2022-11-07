Read full article on original website
Related
Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward
Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Progressive Insurance gifts Sioux Falls vet a new ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was an emotional early Veterans Day celebration in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, Sandra Aiken joined a select group of veterans across the country being gifted a brand new car from Progressive Insurance. It’s all part of progressive’s keys to progress program. Aiken served in the U.S. Navy, and after getting out, she took a full-time job at the Sioux Falls VA. She’s also an active volunteer with the American Legion. The humble veteran says the new car is truly a new beginning.
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
$32,000 sculpture stolen from South Dakota SculptureWalk
Authorities are looking for "Day's Catch" which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tyndall Bakery celebrates 100 years with Open House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tyndall Bakery in Tyndall is celebrating the 100th year of the named bakery this Saturday the 12th from 6:30 am to noon. We spoke with owner Carol Radack about her love of the bakery and the tradition of passing down the bakery for more than 115 years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Drought conditions affecting structures, foundations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Long-term drought conditions have affected the U.S. economy, recreation, and even simple places like home. Depleted soil moisture puts the integrity of home foundations and other structures at serious risk of failure. Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority explained some of the concerns you should be aware of.
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
dakotanewsnow.com
Animal Control searching for a dog near Legacy Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control is looking for a stray dog that bit a man near Legacy Park. According to a press release from Animal Control, the incident occurred near the 800 block of S Regal Place. A stray dog approached two men playing with their dog in the grassy area south of Regal Place, which lies along the Sioux Falls Bike Trail in Legacy Park. The stray dog got into a fight with the men’s dog, and one of the men was bitten while trying to separate the two dogs.
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
dakotanewsnow.com
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
KELOLAND TV
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
dakotanewsnow.com
At least 1,800 gather for Law Enforcement Dinner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least 1,800 people attended the 41st annual law enforcement appreciation dinner in Sioux Falls. The event, headlined by former George W. Bush administration official Karl Rove was held on Nov. 9. The event also serves as a fundraiser for children’s charities in the area. The dinner allows businesses and community leaders to get an update on law enforcement efforts and honor officers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls veterans honored with ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota veterans will be honored at a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, with Senator Mike Rounds as the featured speaker. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. at South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will include a mass colors presentation of flags from various military, veterans, and service/civic club organizations in Sioux Falls and a performance by the Singing Legionnaires of American Legion Post 15.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
KELOLAND TV
Voters reject slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There won’t be a ban on new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls. According to results from the secretary of state’s website, the slaughterhouse ordinance failed to pass. With 71,833 total votes, “yes” had 48% (34,228) and “no” had 52% (37,605).
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
101.9 KELO-FM
Lane closure on South Marion Road
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning on Tuesday, November 8, the outside northbound lane on South Marion Road will be closed at 39th Street extending to 32nd Street. This closure is to assist Xcel Energy as they work on power poles and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Marathon raises over $21,000 for Sanford Children
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and Sanford Health Foundation announced that the 2022 Sioux Falls Marathon raised $21,125 for Sanford Children’s Miracle Network. “We look forward each year to donating marathon proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director...
Comments / 0