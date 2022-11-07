'Magic mile:' Alabamians drive to Tennessee for a chance at $1.9 billion jackpot

With the Powerball lottery inching close to $2 billion, people are crossing the Tennessee line in hopes of a big win.

Every car outside the Lottery Station in Fayetteville has two things in common: they all drove from Alabama, and they want to win the lottery.

There are five states that don’t have a lottery system, and Alabama is one. It also makes them the only state in the South without one. Residents say they hope this changes soon.

"Hopefully Alabama will put on their big pants someday and join the rest of the US in having a lottery system. That would be great," said Anne Van Steenburgh from Huntsville.

Alabama joins Utah, Nevada, Hawaii and Alaska.

The line inside the Lottery Station along what's been deemed the "Magic Mile" was a long one as people waited for a chance for a winning ticket.

"About 45, 50 minutes, not bad. It moves fast. The line does move fast," said ﻿Marvina Wilbert. "If I win, it'll be well worth the beat 45 minutes of my life."

But if they do win, many say they will give a lot of the money away.

"My whole family — I would give them a million dollars a piece for my kids and everything like that. I would help the homeless."

And of course, keep a little something for themselves.

"I would take care of my family. I would probably make a little appointment with a plastic surgeon, you know? Do a little touch up here and there," Van Steenburgh.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 10 p.m.

