Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Christian Vázquez Could Be An Affordable Upgrade at Catcher
Vázquez is coming off a solid four-year run with the Boston Red Sox as their everyday catcher.
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says getting Clayton Kershaw back 'is a real priority'
The Dodgers have not yet determined whether they’ll make a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said last night at the GM Meetings (Twitter thread via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). Friedman emphasized that bringing Kershaw back “is a real priority” for the team, adding that “things just feel more right in the world when Kershaw is wearing a Dodgers uniform.” The team did not extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw last year, due largely out of respect for the veteran lefty, whom they didn’t want to force into a rushed decision.
Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill working with training staff this offseason
Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill is working closely with the club’s training staff this offseason. St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill was expected by many to carry his momentum from 2021 into the 2022 season, but injuries and slumps led to a very disappointing season. Now, O’Neill is spending time with the club’s training staff and working toward making changes to his body and preparation for 2023.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
SF Giants acquire Rockies C Dom Núñez off waivers
The SF Giants acquired Elk Grove, California native Dom Núñez off waivers from the Rockies on Wednesday.
The NL MVP Award Remains Up For Grabs
With all the finalists for the major MLB awards having been revealed, we are now down to just one week before each of the winners are announced. The National League MVP Award is an interesting race, as it features two St. Louis Cardinals teammates in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt along with Manny Machado.
Mariners To Select Prelander Berroa
The Mariners are planning to select right-hander Prelander Berroa onto their 40-man roster, president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto tells reporters (including Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times). The 22-year-old would otherwise be eligible for the Rule 5 draft this winter, and Seattle will keep him away from other clubs by adding him to the 40-man.
Cardinals Fans Celebrate An Important Anniversary
Chris Carpenter is remembered as one of the finest pitchers in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander pitched several great games in a Cardinals uniform, with some of the most notable being Game 3 of the 2006 World Series and Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS. Carpenter...
Kansas City Royals announce roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
