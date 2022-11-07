ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWL-TV

16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
fox8live.com

ZURIK: Calls for broader investigations into NOPD officer spending time with Mayor Cantrell outside the office

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained records raise questions about the pay for a New Orleans police officer tasked with providing security for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The NOPD has already instructed its Public Integrity Bureau to investigate whether Jeffrey Vappie broke department policy by working more than 16 hours and 35 minutes in a 24-hour period, but a crime watchdog says that investigation should be widened.
WASHINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner police link bomb threats to out-of-state teen

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at Kenner Discovery on Tuesday morning. Kenner police confirmed that the school is a polling location. The building has been evacuated. The school was closed for election day, and no students were in class. Police have...
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

