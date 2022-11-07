Read full article on original website
Quick arrest made in St. Claude homicide case, NOPD credits officers and public tips
A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).
WWL-TV
16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
NOLA.com
Mom arrested after teens take part in 'reckless' rolling shootout on busy Kenner street
Kenner police say a mother armed her 15-year-old son and drove him around in search of a classmate who had earlier threatened him with a gun, leading to a rolling shootout near a busy Williams Boulevard intersection. No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred Sunday afternoon on 32nd...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at gas station in Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning at a gas station in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The man died at...
Teen arrested in weekend Bourbon St. shooting
New Orleans Police today made an arrest in a Bourbon St. shooting Sunday that injured two women. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy.
fox8live.com
Gas station employee killed in shooting stemming from argument, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. Thursday (Nov. 10) morning, according to the NOPD. The shooting happened inside the LA Express gas station after an argument between two men around 7:48 a.m., according to officials. Police say the victim,...
Four juveniles in custody after multi-district crime spree, NOPD says
NOPD Third District Captain Wayne DeLarge explained that early Wednesday, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle, grey Jeep Cherokee, in the area.
Four youths in custody after a string of crimes in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Four juveniles are in police custody after committing a string of crimes that lead to a police chase across the city. Police say the kids committed crimes in three districts before crashing a car in New Orleans East. The man seen on surveillance is a home...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Calls for broader investigations into NOPD officer spending time with Mayor Cantrell outside the office
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained records raise questions about the pay for a New Orleans police officer tasked with providing security for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The NOPD has already instructed its Public Integrity Bureau to investigate whether Jeffrey Vappie broke department policy by working more than 16 hours and 35 minutes in a 24-hour period, but a crime watchdog says that investigation should be widened.
NOLA.com
Life sentence for Kenner teen who abducted Metairie couple, forced them to drive to bank
A Kenner teenager convicted of abducting an elderly Metairie couple at gunpoint and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal $100,000 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Though Alexsy Mejia was 16 at the time of the...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrests 4 juveniles in connection with armed robbery, shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles Wednesday linked to two armed robberies, a carjacking and a shooting spanning over multiple districts. According to police, a Grand Jeep Cherokee was stolen from North Carrollton Tuesday night. NOPD said officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
New Orleans police investigating officer seen in mayor's city-owned apartment on taxpayers' dime: report
New Orleans police are investigating an officer who was frequently seen entering Mayor LaToya Cantrell's city-owned apartment at the expense of taxpayers, a report says.
Parents in custody after toddler found dead inside New Orleans home
The parents of a 17-month-old child are in custody after the child was found dead inside an Algiers home, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Nov. 10).
Shooting in N.O. East leaves man dead Wednesday night
Just before 9:30, officers responded to the 13100 block of Bishop C.L. Morton Sr. Drive after a man was shot in the area.
WDSU
New Orleans parents arrested after 17-month-old found dead with burns, bruising
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a 17-month-old baby was found dead in Algiers on Wednesday. According to police, the baby was found dead with burns and bruises in the 3700 block of Texas Drive. NOPD Child Abuse Unit detectives identified two suspects, the...
NOLA.com
IV Waste's Sidney Torres considered not picking up trash to prove how important he is to New Orleans
New Orleans trash magnate Sidney Torres IV on Wednesday issued a not-so-veiled warning to the City Council and his critics: If you don’t stop spreading "things that just aren’t true” about him and his company IV Waste, he could simply stop picking up the trash in a large part of New Orleans.
Multiple unsolved murder anniversaries in November
CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is working with law enforcement agencies to try to solve multiple murders with anniversaries in November.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Multiple Suspects in an October Shooting and Robbery. Louisiana – On November 7, 2022, the New Orleans Police Department announced that it was seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating four suspects in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on Saint Peter Street near the Mississippi River on October 29, 2022.
WDSU
Kenner police link bomb threats to out-of-state teen
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made at Kenner Discovery on Tuesday morning. Kenner police confirmed that the school is a polling location. The building has been evacuated. The school was closed for election day, and no students were in class. Police have...
