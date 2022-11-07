Read full article on original website
QC women invited to have a ball at Skylark
Women all need a break today, and QC girls of all ages (well, 21-101) can have a ball at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, at a new Babs Ball on Friday, Nov. 18. Event coordinator Suzon Robbins has organized a fun night (7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) “where we can all dance in reckless abandon, our ovaries vibrating on an existential level,” she said Thursday. A Big Mama DJ will be playing music from the ’60s on “and it will definitely be a female-friendly night of love and happiness,” she said.
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
Christmas Cottage in Davenport opens for the season on Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Christmas Cottage, a unique holiday boutique featuring the beautiful works from over 48 local artisans at a new location--4040 East 53rd Street in Davenport’s Northridge Shopping Center--is set to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 11. The retail space---which will only be open for...
First responders find comfort in MABAS Division 43 PEER Support Team
First responders are coming together to bring support and awareness to other first responders. Lt. Jamie Hudson from the Moline Fire Department dropped by Local 4 to talk the MABAS Division 43 PEER Support Team to address the mental health needs of first responders. For more information, click here.
“The History of Moline's LeClaire Hotel,” November 16
Wednesday, November 16, 6 p.m. Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street, Moline IL. Held in honor of the centennial of the building's creation, the Moline Public Library presentation The History of Moline's LeClaire Hotel will find Moline Preservation Society President Brandon Tidwell sharing a fascinating historical overview of the hotel's history, including its esteemed inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
2nd annual Christmas tree lighting coming to K-Square
The city of Davenport and Downtown Davenport Partnership on Thursday announced that the second-annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (often known as K-Square), 119 E. 3rd Street. The free family-friendly event will feature Quad City Arts carolers kicking off the holiday...
Veterans can get lifetime passes to recreation sites
The Biden-Harris administration has announced that starting on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to thousands of federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.
Mercado in Moline to unveil colorful new murals
At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Mercado on Fifth will unveil three colorful murals that celebrate Hispanic culture on its newly renovated building at 423 12th St., Moline. The approximately 2,500-square-feet of murals feature a ballet folklorico dancer in a colorful gown, a field of marigold flowers and images inspired by Day of the Dead, among other intricate details. The murals also pay homage to the organization’s history with a realistic portrait of Mercado on Fifth founder Bob Ontiveros, according to a Tuesday release from the nonprofit.
Check out downtown Muscatine’s Holiday Open House
Kick off the holiday shopping season at the Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House this Sunday, Nov. 13th from noon to 4 p.m. You can enjoy in-store specials, refreshments, entertainment and more from the participating businesses — everything from Boonies on the Avenue and Contrary Brewing to Waffle & Pancake House and Warrior Blend Oatmeal.
‘When I think of Lombard, I think of Phil Erickson.’ Remembering longtime Zephyrs coach
Former players, students, and friends are remembering a longtime Galesburg junior high school teacher and coach regarded by many as of the face of Lombard Junior High School. Phil Erickson, a Galesburg native who taught thousands of students and coached hundreds of athletes during a 43-year career as an educator, died at 4:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. He was 83.
The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
Student artwork on display, reception set for Friday
The best works of art by Monmouth College students are on display in the Len G. Everett Gallery on the upper level of the College’s Hewes Library. The Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition will be on display through Dec. 7. Thirty-eight artists entered a total of 82 artworks, and jurors Steve and Marsha Carleson selected 35 works by 22 artists to appear in the show.
Humane Society of Scott County at capacity; waives some adoption fees
The Humane Society of Scott County is at capacity and they need your help! They are currently at Crisis Capacity, and they have many more animals than kennels. As a result, they are completely waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 40 pounds and all cats over five pounds. They have over 90 animals available […]
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
Country star Carrie Underwood returns to Moline
Just three nights after performing at the CMA Awards opening tribute to Loretta Lynn, country superstar Carrie Underwood will return to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Saturday, Nov. 12. The 7:30 p.m. concert brings the 39-year-old 8-time Grammy winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year back to Moline...
Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge
The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
Regional Development Authority issues $2M in grants
The Regional Development Authority (RDA) Board of Directors met recently at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to approve payment for 82 grants to local nonprofits, totaling $2,335,845. This award amount includes payments for three multi-cycle commitments to Family Resources, Q2030 and The Salvation Army. RDA also took on two additional multi-cycle grants, one […]
Rock Falls Police Ready to Begin Issuing Registrations for Non-Highway Vehicles
The City of Rock Falls Police Department is ready to begin the process of issuing registrations for qualifying non-highway vehicles. The city ordinance requires an application and an inspection of the vehicle prior to a registration being issued. Applications are available at the Rock Falls Police Department or can be found online at the City of Rock Falls’ website. The fee is $100 for the registration plate and sticker. All registrations purchased in 2022 and 2023 will expire April 30, 2024.
Hart faces off with Moody for Rock Island County Sheriff
MOLINE, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States and results for Rock Island County Sheriff are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. On the ballot are Democrat Darren Hart and...
