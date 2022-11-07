ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Related
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Sylacauga veterans tell their stories in interviews with Stevie Wyatt

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – “I never knew my daddy’s history of what he went through in World War II,” said Stevie Wyatt. In 2007, Wyatt wanted to honor his father and other military veterans from Sylacauga and arranged on-camera interviews to ask about their wartime and lifetime experiences, and those videos were preserved.
SYLACAUGA, AL
sylacauganews.com

CACC adding second stand-alone nursing program at Childersburg campus

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Coosa Valley School of Nursing at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) has announced that it will be introducing its second stand-alone Practical Nursing Program which will begin in January of next year at CACC’s Childersburg location. The program will join the ongoing one on...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamhomeandgarden.com

Welcome to our 2022 Inspiration Home

Beautiful décor meets innovative ideas in our 2022 Inspiration Home. Local and regional designers, as well as some of our favorite shops and services, fill this year’s house with fabulous finishes, innovative ideas, and gorgeous rooms. Take a close look around to check out the details—large and small—that will inspire the look and function of your own home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

10 places to pick up your Thanksgiving meal this year

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means it is time to start planning your delicious spread. For those of us who love the holiday food but hate the hassle, we’ve rounded up ten places ready to help you have the best Thanksgiving meal around. 1. Continental Bakery.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
ANNISTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Family finds history of property and Ocampo

Editor’s note: This article initially published in Generations. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street N in Clanton. The railroad and lumber industries played a crucial part in the development of Chilton County. Some of these towns that developed for a specific industry have faded...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Coosa County election results: November 2022

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
COOSA COUNTY, AL

