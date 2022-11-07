Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Sylacauga veterans tell their stories in interviews with Stevie Wyatt
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – “I never knew my daddy’s history of what he went through in World War II,” said Stevie Wyatt. In 2007, Wyatt wanted to honor his father and other military veterans from Sylacauga and arranged on-camera interviews to ask about their wartime and lifetime experiences, and those videos were preserved.
sylacauganews.com
Bah Humbug! Sylacauga Community Playhouse to present Christmas play the first weekend of December
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Community Playhouse (SCP) will present “The Little Town of Christmas” Dec. 2-4 at the Maxye Veazey Senior Center, part of the J. Craig Community Center. This Christmas-themed comedy play will consist of twelve yuletide sketches that will have audience members rolling with...
sylacauganews.com
CACC adding second stand-alone nursing program at Childersburg campus
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Coosa Valley School of Nursing at Central Alabama Community College (CACC) has announced that it will be introducing its second stand-alone Practical Nursing Program which will begin in January of next year at CACC’s Childersburg location. The program will join the ongoing one on...
wvtm13.com
Celebration Of Life scheduled for Jacksonville State student Leah Tarvin Friday, Nov. 11
A celebration of life has been scheduled for Holly Pond, AL's Leah Tarvin, who died last week after being struck by a vehicle at a campus crosswalk at Jacksonville State University. Leah Tarvin, a JSU student majoring in forensic science, was airlifted to UAB Hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The...
Bham Now
Meet the family behind Smith’s Variety—a Crestline favorite since 1950
A quaint store brimming with toys, candy, party goods and everything in between is nestled in Crestline Village. The sign’s red and white letters may be shiny and new, but Smith’s Variety has been part of this community since 1950. Read on to learn how this one family has continued its legacy.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
birminghamhomeandgarden.com
Welcome to our 2022 Inspiration Home
Beautiful décor meets innovative ideas in our 2022 Inspiration Home. Local and regional designers, as well as some of our favorite shops and services, fill this year’s house with fabulous finishes, innovative ideas, and gorgeous rooms. Take a close look around to check out the details—large and small—that will inspire the look and function of your own home.
sylacauganews.com
AltaPointe and Blue Bell team up to raise awareness during Vape Free Campaign
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Blue Bell Creameries and AltaPointe Health have joined forces in the fight against vaping by offering an opportunity to receive free ice cream as part of their 2022 Vape Free Campaign. AltaPointe wants parents to talk with their children about vaping and the dangers that it...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Bham Now
10 places to pick up your Thanksgiving meal this year
Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means it is time to start planning your delicious spread. For those of us who love the holiday food but hate the hassle, we’ve rounded up ten places ready to help you have the best Thanksgiving meal around. 1. Continental Bakery.
wbrc.com
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
JSU student who was hit by car on campus dies
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A student who was struck by a car while crossing a street near Jacksonville State University’s campus last week has died, the university confirmed. According to UAB Hospital officials, 22-year-old Leah Tarvin died last Friday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21 near the JSU campus last Wednesday […]
Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
Clanton Advertiser
Family finds history of property and Ocampo
Editor’s note: This article initially published in Generations. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street N in Clanton. The railroad and lumber industries played a crucial part in the development of Chilton County. Some of these towns that developed for a specific industry have faded...
wvtm13.com
Coosa County election results: November 2022
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
wbrc.com
3 arrested after person shot at outdoor basketball court near church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred near Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
