wcbu.org
WCBU spoke to voters at the Peoria Neighborhood House. Here is what they had to say
Peoria residents hit the polls today and many plan to vote their minds in this midterm election. While some felt strongly about partisanship, others were more concerned with community issues. Resident Brittany Watson said she looked forward to casting her ballot to keep the elected Peoria County Auditor's Office. She...
videtteonline.com
Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party
Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
wglt.org
Voter turnout falls short of projections in McLean County
Voter turnout for the midterm election was lower than expected in McLean County. A higher percentage of voters in Normal and rural McLean County cast ballots than registered voters residing in Bloomington. The Bloomington Election Commission (BEC) said voter turnout was 52.4% according to the commission’s website. The last...
wcbu.org
Democrats retain control of Peoria County Board, and other local takeaways from Tuesday's midterm election
It appears Democrats will retain control of the Peoria County Board, albeit with a slightly smaller margin. Elections results from Tuesday show the party with a 10-8 majority on the county board, down from the current 11-7. The closest race was in District 8, a slice of northwest Peoria stretching...
1470 WMBD
Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
25newsnow.com
24 votes separate yes, no on Germantown Hills 69 $7M bond question
UPDATE: 4:02 P.M. - Adding in two no-votes for Tazewell County voters who live in the Germantown Hills 69 district, the numbers are now 24 votes apart. GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - With 100 percent of Woodford County precincts reporting, 26 votes separate the yes and no votes on the Germantown Hills SD 69 question to issue $7 million in bonds to develop a community athletic complex.
wcbu.org
25newsnow.com
Flipping McLean County: 91st District candidates talk about what comes next
BLOOMINGTON/NORMAL (25 News Now) - The race results for the 91st Illinois House seat are historically unusual for the region, with the redrawn district including many areas that have consistently voted Republican in the past. But Tuesday night’s winner is the district’s first Democrat in 40 years. The...
wcbu.org
Sharon Chung edges out Scott Preston to become Illinois' first Korean American lawmaker
Democrat Sharon Chung declared victory late Tuesday in the hotly contested Illinois 91st House District race. She'll be the first Democrat to represent Bloomington-Normal in the House since 1982. She's also the first Korean American elected to the General Assembly. Republican Scott Preston conceded late Tuesday after Chung pulled ahead...
wglt.org
McLean County Board headed toward 10-10 split between Republicans and Democrats
McLean County Republican Party chair Connie Beard, left, and former chair John Parrott watch results come in Tuesday night at the GOP watch party in Bloomington. The McLean County Board appears headed toward an even 10-10 split between Republicans and Democrats — again. All 20 board members in 10...
Central Illinois Proud
Voters choose to dissolve Tuscarora Fire Protection District
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters elected Tuesday to dissolve the Tuscarora Fire Protection District, which was placed on the ballot as a referendum after the district saw an increase in workload and a decrease in volunteers. The district will be absorbed into Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District.
25newsnow.com
wcbu.org
Jehan Gordon-Booth wins another term representing 92nd District
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) is returning to represent the 92nd District in Springfield for another two years. Gordon-Booth was first elected in 2008. She's advanced through House leadership since taking office. In 2021, she assumed the title of "speaker pro tempore" shortly after Emanuel "Chris" Welch was elevated to the speakership after the resignation of disgraced Speaker Michael Madigan.
wcbu.org
Peoria County voters overwhelmingly vote to eliminate elected auditor position; Thomas says the battle is 'not over'
Peoria County voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly moved to eliminate the elected office of county auditor. The referendum was the Peoria County Board's second attempt to eliminate the office. Voters narrowly rejected a 2018 referendum to do so. The county board also voted last year to chop auditor Jessica Thomas' staff...
Central Illinois Proud
State’s Attorney job goes to Johnson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Kevin E. Johnson has officially been elected as Tazewell County’s next State’s Attorney over Gabe Casey. Johnson received 29,598 votes and Casey received 5,869 votes. Former Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz resigned in July to run for resident circuit court judge of...
beltmag.com
wcbu.org
25newsnow.com
Familiar face wins race for Tazewell County State’s Attorney
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -There’s a new top prosecutor in Tazewell County for the first time in nearly three decades. Kevin E. Johnson has served in the office since former State’s Attorney Stu Umholtz announced he would be moving to a seat behind the bench in June.
wcbu.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
“Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute change-of-venue indoors, due to threatening weather Saturday morning. On the campaign trail three days before the election, Bailey was introduced by Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of rural McLean County.
