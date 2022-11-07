ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
videtteonline.com

Democrats celebrate election results at McLean County Democrats watch party

Local Democratic candidates and voters celebrated as votes from Illinois’ General Election were tallied late Tuesday night. The McLean County Democrats watch party took place at the Holiday Inn in Normal, as several democratic candidates, both local and national, won tightly-contested races. Sharon Chung arrived shortly after the announcement...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Voter turnout falls short of projections in McLean County

Voter turnout for the midterm election was lower than expected in McLean County. A higher percentage of voters in Normal and rural McLean County cast ballots than registered voters residing in Bloomington. The Bloomington Election Commission (BEC) said voter turnout was 52.4% according to the commission’s website. The last...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Voters choose to eliminate Peoria County Auditor position, even as state law dictates otherwise

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County internal Autitor position may not last much longer after all. Four years after a measure to eliminate the office was narrowly defeated, this time, the outcome was much more certain. Voters by a more than three to one margin voted “yes” on the question to eliminate the position, opting instead to keep the external auditor.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

24 votes separate yes, no on Germantown Hills 69 $7M bond question

UPDATE: 4:02 P.M. - Adding in two no-votes for Tazewell County voters who live in the Germantown Hills 69 district, the numbers are now 24 votes apart. GERMANTOWN HILLS (25 News Now) - With 100 percent of Woodford County precincts reporting, 26 votes separate the yes and no votes on the Germantown Hills SD 69 question to issue $7 million in bonds to develop a community athletic complex.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Glynn 11/15/22

Today’s programming is made possible in part by WCBU Day Sponsor Terry Glynn announcing a book sale at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Peoria on Saturday from 8-5 and Sunday from noon to 3. Videos, DVDs, CDs, tapes, magazines, and sheet music are also for sale. Learn how you can become a WCBU Day Sponsor.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

McLean County Board headed toward 10-10 split between Republicans and Democrats

McLean County Republican Party chair Connie Beard, left, and former chair John Parrott watch results come in Tuesday night at the GOP watch party in Bloomington. The McLean County Board appears headed toward an even 10-10 split between Republicans and Democrats — again. All 20 board members in 10...
Central Illinois Proud

Voters choose to dissolve Tuscarora Fire Protection District

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Voters elected Tuesday to dissolve the Tuscarora Fire Protection District, which was placed on the ballot as a referendum after the district saw an increase in workload and a decrease in volunteers. The district will be absorbed into Timber-Hollis Fire Protection District.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

3 Pekin Police officers among those honored with award, appreciation

MOLINE (25 News Now) - 3 Pekin Police officers are being recognized for their efforts in saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who fell into a Pekin area lake in February. Officer Wesley Washburn received the First Responder Hero Award and officers Nick Appell and Caleb Boyer received Certificates of Appreciation from Black Hawk College after being nominated by community members for demonstrating a willingness to place their own lives at risk for others or have dedicated themselves to the service of others.
PEKIN, IL
wcbu.org

Jehan Gordon-Booth wins another term representing 92nd District

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) is returning to represent the 92nd District in Springfield for another two years. Gordon-Booth was first elected in 2008. She's advanced through House leadership since taking office. In 2021, she assumed the title of "speaker pro tempore" shortly after Emanuel "Chris" Welch was elevated to the speakership after the resignation of disgraced Speaker Michael Madigan.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney job goes to Johnson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Kevin E. Johnson has officially been elected as Tazewell County’s next State’s Attorney over Gabe Casey. Johnson received 29,598 votes and Casey received 5,869 votes. Former Tazewell County State’s Attorney Stewart Umholtz resigned in July to run for resident circuit court judge of...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
beltmag.com

Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland

Punk rock in a preeminently average town. The following is an exclusive excerpt from “Chapter 10: Nazi Punks Fuck Off” from Punks in Peoria: Making a Scene in the American Heartland by Jonathan Wright and Dawson Barrett, published in 2021 by the University of Illinois Press. Remembrance of...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Johnston 11/16/22

Today’s programming is made possible in part by WCBU Day Sponsors Kristin and Eugene Johnston who invite you to visit Festival of Trees this Friday and Saturday, benefitting Peoria's Crittenton Centers. Learn how you can become a WCBU Day Sponsor.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'

“Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute change-of-venue indoors, due to threatening weather Saturday morning. On the campaign trail three days before the election, Bailey was introduced by Republican state Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of rural McLean County.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy