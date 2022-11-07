Read full article on original website
Courier Cafe ownership changes over
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
Progress being made on future home of Champaign County Humane Society
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Humane Society is back to share details on the progress of their new building and when they’ll be moving. In an effort to place as many of our animals as possible into homes before the holidays, CCHS will be having not one, but TWO adoption events in November and December!
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
Fitness for all at Crunch Fitness
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Don’t play opossum! Keep unwanted critters out of your home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Winter is coming and that means animals are preparing for the cooler days. Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic says there are ways you can keep unwanted critters out of your home or shed, but still keep them safe. Different animals stay warm throughout the winter in...
Pleasant Meadows Senior Living welcoming new residents
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
How bad are the streets of Champaign and Urbana? Pavement data detail poor quality and need for extensive repairs
It’s not rare to find postings on social media sites in Champaign and Urbana about potholes or crumbling roads causing damage to cars — or just general observations about the shoddy shape so many streets are in. In fact, those anecdotes are backed up by data the cities...
Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony
Danville Public Works Director: We are Ready to Begin Winter
With plenty of concern all around the country about logistics the transportation of goods, Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter says the city salt dome is ready for winter. AUDIO: We got our dome completely full of salt right now, it’s ready to go. The price of salt is going...
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
U of I Police hosting Coffee With a Cop
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is joining the Coffee With a Cop trend. Coffee With a Cop events give community members a chance to sit down with the police officers that serve them for conversation over a cup of coffee. The UIPD will give people that chance on Thursday. From […]
Sleepout for the Homeless: A way you can help out on Veterans Day
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – As fall comes to an end, and winter is around the corner, one group in Danville wants to bring awareness to homeless Veterans in the city. So, the Step Recovery Center is hosting a sleepout this Veterans Day in order to raise funds and donations for the growing population. “We have […]
Lane closures planned on Champaign street this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic flow on a street in Champaign will be limited later this week to allow construction workers to work on the sewers. Visu-Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley Avenue during the workday on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate this work. These closures, located between Mattis and McKinley Avenues, will […]
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
Bickers, Cramer, and Horn and the Greg Bickers Band on CI Stage
An eclectic country band with a nod to 70’s and 80’s soft rock with big harmonies takes the CI Stage. BICKERS, CRAMER AND HORN AND THE GREG BICKERS BAND 2022. November 5 – The Crowbar, Decatur 7 to 10-THE GREG BICKER’S BAND. November 19 – VFW...
