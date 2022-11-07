ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Courier Cafe ownership changes over

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Progress being made on future home of Champaign County Humane Society

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Humane Society is back to share details on the progress of their new building and when they’ll be moving. In an effort to place as many of our animals as possible into homes before the holidays, CCHS will be having not one, but TWO adoption events in November and December!
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe

Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire

UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fitness for all at Crunch Fitness

At Crunch Fitness they make fitness fun for everyone using their non-judgement philosophy. There is something for everyone and all under one roof. Their Group Fitness Programs differs as our formats are developed for Crunch by Crunch and can only been takes at Crunch. Crunch Fitness has connected with Eastern...
WCIA

Don’t play opossum! Keep unwanted critters out of your home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Winter is coming and that means animals are preparing for the cooler days. Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic says there are ways you can keep unwanted critters out of your home or shed, but still keep them safe. Different animals stay warm throughout the winter in...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pleasant Meadows Senior Living welcoming new residents

Pleasant Meadows Senior Living has apartments available and they’re looking to grow their staff. Here’s more from the facility:. I will come to your place of business, party, event or any type of showcase and talk about our services and amenities. I host Bingo’s for your events, put up information booths at festivals, provide coffee and cookies and brochures at events. We donate gift baskets for fund raisers. I would love to hold a luncheon in our day room for your clubs and give a tour of our facility.
CHRISMAN, IL
WCIA

Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient

DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Popular Champaign restaurants changing ownership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — Some of your favorite Champaign eateries will have a new owner come mid-December. Carlos Nieto’s CMT Ventures has signed a contract to sell 15 of their restaurants located throughout downtown Champaign and the Village at the Crossing to CRS Hospitality. Businesses included in the sale are Jupiter’s Downtown, Cowboy Monkey, Guido’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony

Transitions Care Regional Care Coordinator, Jessica Lyles, and Brookdale Senior Living Sales Manager, Ashlie Velazquez, share how they’re honoring veterans this Veterans Day. Veterans Day. Highlights:. •We honor our veterans. •We utilize the VA benefit. Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony. Brookdale Senior Living. Friday, November 11th. 2:00pm- 4:00pm.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Public Works Director: We are Ready to Begin Winter

With plenty of concern all around the country about logistics the transportation of goods, Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter says the city salt dome is ready for winter. AUDIO: We got our dome completely full of salt right now, it’s ready to go. The price of salt is going...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Police hosting Coffee With a Cop

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is joining the Coffee With a Cop trend. Coffee With a Cop events give community members a chance to sit down with the police officers that serve them for conversation over a cup of coffee. The UIPD will give people that chance on Thursday. From […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Sleepout for the Homeless: A way you can help out on Veterans Day

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – As fall comes to an end, and winter is around the corner, one group in Danville wants to bring awareness to homeless Veterans in the city. So, the Step Recovery Center is hosting a sleepout this Veterans Day in order to raise funds and donations for the growing population. “We have […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Lane closures planned on Champaign street this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic flow on a street in Champaign will be limited later this week to allow construction workers to work on the sewers. Visu-Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley Avenue during the workday on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate this work. These closures, located between Mattis and McKinley Avenues, will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
MONTICELLO, IL

