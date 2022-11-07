Read full article on original website
COVID Infections, Hospitalizations Continue Upswing in LA County
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Thursday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus are threatening to fuel a fall and winter surge in cases.
Laist.com
COVID Cases Rise Again In LA County Where Most People Are Skipping Boosters
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles County, state see spike in COVID hospitalizations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures released Wednesday, continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission. Of those patients, 43 were...
Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of “Tripledemic”
Los Angeles County’s daily Covid case count continued its recent upward trend on Wednesday, with the region tallying 1,662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the highest one-day count since September 7. Furthermore, the 7-day test positivity is now 5.9%, up 51% from 3.9% just before Halloween. Last week County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer observed that “with recent unusually high levels of flu and other respiratory diseases, there are signs the county could be headed toward a Covid surge this fall and winter.” This week, those signs have become more clear across the board, with not...
RSV-flu emergency continues at CHOC
Orange County’s children’s hospital remains full with influenza and RSV patients, with some older kids being sent to other area hospitals for care, but the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained about the same as last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
Robert Luna jumps to large early lead in race for LA County sheriff
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna jumped out to a large early lead Tuesday night in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens
A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
spectrumnews1.com
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building; person dead
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A person was found dead of an “apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
spectrumnews1.com
Chinese real estate company convicted in Huizar bribery case
LOS ANGELES — A Chinese real estate company has been convicted of federal charges for bribing former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar with cash and gambling trips in exchange for his support in getting approval for a downtown LA hotel project. Shen Zhen New World I LLC,...
kclu.org
New details released about head-on traffic accident which killed five people in Ventura County
Authorities have released new details about a tragic traffic collision on the South Coast which left five people dead. It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, on the Pacific Coast Highway between Point Mugu and Mugu Rock. A northbound car and a southbound SUV collided just north of Mugu Rock....
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
Pressure Mounts To Extend COVID Eviction Protections, But So Far, LA Council Doesn’t Budge
Tenant groups say an earlier vote to phase out L.A.’s pandemic eviction protections is tainted by anti-renter sentiments that came to light in leaked tape.
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
UPDATE: Missing Santa Clarita Woman Found
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman. Dayan Eishoo, 32, was last seen on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita on Monday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:20 p.m., according to LASD officials. Eishoo is 5’ tall, ...
