FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Fans line up overnight for meet and greet with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman
HOUSTON — Fans camped overnight into early Thursday for a chance to see Houston Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve at a meet and greets at local Academy Sports + Outdoors locations. Bregman will be at the store just off the West Loop in Meyerland. The meet and...
KHOU
What's the deal with James Click and the Astros?
Despite winning the World Series, the Astros have only offered James Click a one-year deal to remain as the club’s general manager. Jeremy Booth joins the guys.
Jeremy Peña gets fitted for World Series grillz and has message for 'all the women who want to marry him'
HOUSTON — Along with World Series rings and big fat paychecks, the World Champion Houston Astros are getting custom grillz from a celebrity jeweler. One of jeweler, Johnny Dang's, first customers was World Series MVP Jeremy Peña. KHOU 11 was there when Peña was getting fitted for his...
KHOU
Astros decline options on Trey Mancini, Will Smith
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have declined their options on first baseman Trey Mancini and relief pitcher Will Smith, Astros General Manager James Click announced Wednesday. Both Mancini and Smith are now free agents. Mancini was picked up from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade deadline deal. The 30-year-old...
Astros ace Justin Verlander officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
HOUSTON — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has opted out of his contract and is now a free agent Thursday morning. Verlander declined a $25 million option five days after helping the team with its second World Series title. The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed to his third Cy Young...
How Anaheim could try to play hardball with Angels owner Arte Moreno
Angels owner Arte Moreno may have to pay the tab for upgrades at Angel Stadium if the Anaheim City Council approves a study that shows it needs it.
KHOU
Astros' Altuve and Alvarez earn Silver Slugger Awards
HOUSTON — The Astros were one of the best offensive teams in the league and on Thursday, two of the catalysts of the Houston offense -- second baseman Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez -- were honored with Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards. Voted on by managers and...
Three Astros stars are hosting meet and greets this week around Houston
HOUSTON — Three Houston Astros fan favorites will be around town celebrating their World Series championship this week with the community. Stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker will be available for fans to meet and greet at different Academy Sports + Outdoors over the next few days:
KHOU
'Let's run it back, Dusty' | Dusty Baker signs deal to return to Astros next season
HOUSTON — ‘Let’s run it back, Dusty.’ That was the tweet from the Houston Astros Wednesday morning as they announced their World Series-winning manager, Dusty Baker, has signed a contract extension with the team. The deal for Baker is for another year with the Astros, the...
KHOU
