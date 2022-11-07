Read full article on original website
Europe takes a stand on extradition to China
The European Court of Human Rights blocked a man's extradition to China last month in a landmark case that could make any future extraditions from Europe to China extremely unlikely, rights activists and lawyers say. Why it matters: The ruling will stymie the Chinese Communist Party's major push in recent...
China eases COVID curbs
China's government eased some pandemic measures Friday — including reducing quarantine periods for travelers and close contacts of people infected with COVID-19 and ending penalties on airlines for bringing virus cases into the country. Why it matters: The new rules are a notable adjustment to President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID...
Possible interference from Beijing looms over elections
Democratic countries are sounding the alarm about Chinese government efforts to illicitly influence their elections. The big picture: Governments, including Russia and the U.S., have long-documented histories of interfering with or attempting to influence the elections of other countries. Recent campaigns indicate that China is now getting into the game as well.
FTX's U.S. business is in trouble
When global crypto exchange FTX imploded earlier this week, a spokesperson declared that the company's U.S. affiliate was separate and solid. Be smart: That was wishful thinking. What to know: FTX US is indeed legally distinct from its global sister, based in California instead of in the Bahamas. It has...
Biden to raise Taiwan during Monday's in-person meeting with Xi at G20
President Biden will hold his first in-person meeting as president with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Why it matters: Both leaders will be heading to Bali after clearing major political hurdles: the U.S. midterm elections, which went better than expected for Biden; and the Chinese Communist Party Congress, at which Xi secured a third term.
The Recount sheds most staff and pursues fire sale
Around a dozen staffers are left at The Recount, a video news startup that launched in 2018, after the company's latest round of cuts last month, four former staffers told Axios. Driving the news: The outlet, created by veteran journalists John Battelle and John Heilemann, is trying to sell itself...
As Lula takes office, it’s time for Brazil to create an ‘economy of standing forests’￼
The incoming Lula administration bears the largest responsibility for preserving the Amazon. Doing so would uplift Brazil's economy–and help the planet.
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from acquiring rival FTX
A day after having agreed to acquire rival crypto exchange FTX, Binance announced on Wednesday it was nixing the deal, stating that the company's "issues are beyond our control or ability to help." Why it matters: FTX went to Binance for help in an 11th hour bid to secure much...
Markets Insider
The Fed's tightening will 'wallop' the US economy if inflation is cooling on its own anyway, a Lazard CEO says
The Fed might cause an unnecessary recession, just as fiscal policy is hamstrung by a divide between Congress and the White House, Peter Orszag said.
Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's call with investors
Dozens of venture capitalists yesterday logged onto a Zoom call with FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, to learn more about the crumbling crypto exchange into which they'd invested around $2 billion. Why it matters: Less than an hour after the call ended, Binance tweeted that the deal was dead. During the...
What to expect when your tech firm is downsizing
As Silicon Valley and the broader tech industry face a season of layoffs, workers are unprepared for the ordeal and management has little experience with the wrenching process. Driving the news: Meta is expected to announce large-scale job cuts as soon as Wednesday, the first ever in its history. That...
U.K. has frozen £18 billion of Russian assets since Ukraine invasion
The U.K. has frozen more than £18 billion of Russian assets since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to a new annual report published Thursday by the U.K.'s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI). Why it matters: The U.K.'s sanctions regime against Russia is currently the "most...
Global recession fears could slow needed climate investments
The huge gap between the sums needed for developing countries to transition to renewable energy sources and adapt to climate change — estimated at $1 trillion in external funding per year — and current funding levels (half that, at most) has been a central focus of the COP27 climate conference.
The COP27 agenda for young African climate activists
Young activists from African nations are attending the COP27 climate summit to push for solutions to the climate issues burdening the countries that contribute the least to climate change. Driving the news: Whether or not wealthy countries should help foot the bill for climate damages in highly vulnerable nations is...
Inflation cools more than expected in October
The Consumer Price Index cooled more than expected in October: it rose 7.7% from a year earlier, down from 8.2% the prior month, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: Inflation still remains painfully high, but a bigger-than-expected easing in price pressures for items like used cars and apparel helped pull the overall index down.
FTX collapse is looking a lot like crypto's Lehman moment
If Tuesday was crypto's Bear Stearns moment — the day that a central player in a financial ecosystem collapsed into the arms of a much bigger rival — then Wednesday was its Lehman Brothers moment, with that same central player simply imploding into a balance-sheet hole of unknowable size.
Blockchain: Beauty’s New Link to Transparency
PARIS — Thanks to the blockchain, traceability is the new transparency. Beauty brands have recently dabbled with NFTs, which are on-chain. Now, many brands are starting to go a step further with the technology, using the blockchain to be more transparent about ingredient-sourcing and supply-chain traceability. The blockchain is...
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX turmoil
Crypto lender BlockFi announced on Twitter that it would halt withdrawals per its terms and conditions, blaming "lack of clarity" into FTX — which has extended it a line of credit — and its affiliated companies. What they're saying: "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding...
Stocks soar after the cooler inflation report
The stock market boomed after Thursday's softer-than-expected inflation report: the S&P 500 closed up over 5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 7% — the biggest rally in more than two years. Why it matters: Signs of easing price pressures are helping to feed a powerful recovery for a...
Tether's USDT stablecoin depegs from dollar for a brief window
Tether's stablecoin, and the US dollar it's supposed to be pegged to, briefly diverged on select crypto exchanges in an echo of market turmoil that followed the collapse of Do Kwon's Terraform Labs in May. Why it matters: Contagion. FTX.com's insolvency and the threat of it going bankrupt is rippling...
