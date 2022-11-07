Read full article on original website
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Candidate reactions, turnout numbers and updated results for the Central Coast
Election Day is over, but there's still a while to go before Central Coast election results are final. KCBX News has an update on local candidate reactions, turnout numbers and preliminary results. SLO County District 2 supervisor race. In San Luis Obispo County, one of the main races to watch...
calcoastnews.com
Mixed results on SLO County tax measures
Voters appear split on local tax measures in San Luis Obispo County, with early results indicating some will pass while others will fail. Thus far, Arroyo Grande voters are narrowly rejecting a sales tax increase. Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%.
New Times
Morro Bay could get a political makeover
As the votes start pouring in, the initial vote counts point toward a potential shake-up on Morro Bay's City Council, with newcomer Carla Wixom taking the lead over incumbent John Headding for the mayor's seat. "Right now, I feel pretty positive," Wixom said. "I know there's still provisional ballots and...
Carla Wixom holds lead in Morro Bay mayoral election
Morro Bay’s tax measure looked likely to fail as election night came to a close.
SLO County voters have spoken. Here’s our recap of the good, the bad and the weird
Students were among the biggest winners of the mid-term election. | OPINION
kprl.com
Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022
The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.
calcoastnews.com
Jones closing in on Gibson in SLO County supervisor race
Incumbent San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s lead over his opponent Dr. Bruce Jones has shrunk as more ballots are counted. Gibson is the front runner with 52.79% followed by Jones with 47.20%. Gibson led in early mail in ballots – 58.44% to Jones’ 41.66%, according...
Election Night results: SLO County Supervisor District 2
The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor came down to a runoff between current supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones.
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
— Final Unofficial Election Night Results — updated 5:30a.m. This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running. With about 28% of the votes in, incumbent...
Incumbent holds the seat against two challengers in Arroyo Grande Mayor race
The Arroyo Grande Mayor race between incumbent Caren Ray Russom and challengers Gaea Powell and Dale Hanson nears its end as final votes are cast. The post Incumbent holds the seat against two challengers in Arroyo Grande Mayor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Guadalupe's Measure Z losing by just one vote
A measure to increase the transient occupancy tax (TOT) in the City of Guadalupe is losing by just one vote.
City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Bus riders in Santa Maria will be able to ride on the two new electric buses starting on Friday. The post City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
From Oceano to Paso Robles, here are election night results for SLO County CSDs
Early returns show newcomers leading incumbents in races for seats on four local community services districts.
Local Central Coast Moving Company helps setup new El Camino Homeless Organization shelter in Paso Robles
Central Coast Moving Company assisted in equipping the new El Camino Homeless Organization repurposed motel homeless shelter with furniture this past week. The post Local Central Coast Moving Company helps setup new El Camino Homeless Organization shelter in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Voter reports alleged misconduct by poll workers in San Luis Obispo
After poll workers at a multiple polling places in San Luis Obispo County refused to provide voters ballots, several voters contacted both the SLO County Clerk Recorder and the FBI regarding the worker’s failures to follow election laws. Voters are permitted to vote at the polls, and many exchange...
More SLO County Democrats have voted than Republicans so far. Here’s a look at turnout
About 30% of SLO County voters have returned their ballots so far.
cuestonian.com
Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine
There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
Fentanyl Crisis Invades San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — While San Luis Obispo County has been named the “Happiest Place in America,” we are not immune to the pandemic that is fentanyl. Atascadero News sat with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson to discuss what the fentanyl crisis looks like in our county and the danger it presents.
Watch West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket liftoff from Vandenberg in loud farewell
Did you watch the rocket launch?
Bruce Gibson’s rebuttal: DA has ‘piled on more disinformation and lies’
“That’s truly a sad commentary on someone who fancies himself a ‘warrior for truth,” writes Supervisor Bruce Gibson. | OPINION
