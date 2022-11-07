ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

calcoastnews.com

Mixed results on SLO County tax measures

Voters appear split on local tax measures in San Luis Obispo County, with early results indicating some will pass while others will fail. Thus far, Arroyo Grande voters are narrowly rejecting a sales tax increase. Measure D-22 would raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

Morro Bay could get a political makeover

As the votes start pouring in, the initial vote counts point toward a potential shake-up on Morro Bay's City Council, with newcomer Carla Wixom taking the lead over incumbent John Headding for the mayor's seat. "Right now, I feel pretty positive," Wixom said. "I know there's still provisional ballots and...
MORRO BAY, CA
kprl.com

Elections in SLO County 11.10.2022

The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Jones closing in on Gibson in SLO County supervisor race

Incumbent San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson’s lead over his opponent Dr. Bruce Jones has shrunk as more ballots are counted. Gibson is the front runner with 52.79% followed by Jones with 47.20%. Gibson led in early mail in ballots – 58.44% to Jones’ 41.66%, according...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
cuestonian.com

Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

