The ballot counting will resume tomorrow at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo county. About 51,000 ballots remain to be counted. That’s the estimate from interim county clerk recorder Elaina Cano. She sends out a news release saying there are about 28 thousand vote by mail ballots waiting in her office. And there may be about 51,000 ballots waiting to be counted.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO