Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns

The Rodriguez family is growing...again.

“Feeling an awful lot of love in this small cramped room here today,” said Judge James Stearns.

When Jashria and Julio Rodriguez got together, they had this all in mind.

“I spoke with Julio when I first met him. And I told him I wanted a big family. And he agreed,” said Jashira.

The couple adopted two children in 2019.

And now, they’ve adopted four more who they’ve been fostering for three years.

They all join the couple’s two biological kids.

“They are all my kids. 5 girls. 3 boys. 2 dogs. There’s just no words. They are safe, they are happy,” said Jashira.

“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio.

Pasco County’s adoption day ceremony is back for the first time since before the pandemic.

It’s a rare chance to see joy in the courthouse.

In all, 19 kids were adopted Monday.

“It’s a long process. And it’s beautiful. Taking children. Opening your homes for children that are in need is the best. You give them a second chance. And that’s what we are. And we are willing to take 2 or 3 more,” said Jashira.

Yes, the Rodriguez clan will be back here again one day.

And their family will grow even more.