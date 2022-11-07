ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Shocking New Details Revealed Following Aaron Carter's Sudden Death

By Sarah Tate
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D01lm_0j2C5tR600
Photo: Getty Images

New details have emerged following the sudden death of Aaron Carter over the weekend.

The 34-year-old singer's body was found at his California home on Saturday (November 5) by his live-in housekeeper who called 911 after discovering his body in the bathtub. Though homicide detectives arrived at the scene as part of standard operating procedure, authorities were reportedly going to dig deeper into Carter's past drug use to help determine what led to his unexpected passing .

On Monday (November 7), law enforcement sources told TMZ that prescription pills and multiple cans of compressed air were found in Carter's bathroom and bedroom. Compressed air is often used in inhalant abuse, or huffing, and can cause brain damage and neurological issues, per to the American Addition Centers .

According to Page Six , Carter first opened about his addiction to huffing in 2019, saying he was introduced to the habit by his late sister Leslie , who passed away in 2012 following a fatal overdose at the age of 25.

"It's something that I've kept secret from the whole world until now," he said, adding that he started the habit when he was around 16 years old.

The last time Carter was seen alive was around 2 a.m. Friday (November 4) when officers arrived to perform a wellness check at the request of an undisclosed person. He reportedly ordered officers to leave and told his housekeeper to leave him alone. He wasn't seen again until Saturday morning when his housekeeper heard Carter's dog making a commotion and she opened his door to investigate, finding his body.

Authorities believe Carter's body was in the tub for a long time, with sources noting a smell of decomposition as well as discolored bathwater.

As of Monday, Carter's cause of death remains undetermined following an autopsy. Additional tests and studies are required to determine his official cause of death. There were reportedly no signs of foul play nor was a suicide note found.

Comments / 8

Caron Vasquez
2d ago

Stop glorifying drug addict! And next you’ll make excuses. Instead blame those that didn’t force him to get help!! And blame victim for his choice. He had money to buy the best of help!

Reply(3)
13
Larona Ables
1d ago

Don't blame the parents. An addict is an addict and always will be even if they are clean. Some people can't handle the pressure of being what people want them to be or the pressure they put on themselves. Some young people that get in the business feel the pressure to stay on top and make more money. Even the strongest of people get into trouble they just have to be able to find their own way out.

Reply
2
DGAF ACE
2d ago

I'm sure his parents are proud of the coping skills they instilled in their kids while they were growing up. Oh, I'm sure they were too busy backing the money trucks up to the bank.

Reply
2
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help

A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
TheDailyBeast

Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe

Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made...
OAKLEY, CA
E! News

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed. The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were...
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
Rolling Stone

Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert

Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheryl E Preston

The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death

A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update

Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
HAWAII STATE
TMZ.com

Aaron Carter Friends, Family and Fans Were Concerned for Well-Being Before Death

Aaron Carter's friends, family and even his fans believed the singer was in a dark place, and desperately needed help ... but clearly, it was too late. In a video allegedly captured from a live stream the singer did in the days leading up to his death Aaron reads a message he says is from his fiancée Melanie which states, "You're going to die."
Popculture

Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy