ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Video Shows Ted Cruz Getting Hit By Beer Can At Astros Parade

By Jason Hall
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UPf2H_0j2C5h5c00
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows Texas Senator Ted Cruz getting hit by a beer can during the Houston Astros' World Series parade on Monday (November 7).

Twitter user @wcgroovy posted the video, which shows Cruz standing on a flat bed Humvee waving to a hostile crowd before a beer nearly pelts his head.

Another person standing on the truck bed, who attempted to block the can from Cruz's head, appears to point out the person who threw the can before grabbing his collar area and notifying security of the incident.

Other videos taken from the parade appear to show Cruz getting booed and flipped off by fans in attendance.

Last month, Cruz faced a hostile crowd during the Astros' American League Championship Series-clinching victory against the New York Yankees in Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, with videos shared online showing New Yorkers yelling slurs and holding up middle fingers in the Texas' senator's direction.

Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series to clinch their second Major League Baseball championship in franchise history on Saturday (November 5) night.

The Astros rallied back from a 1-0 deficit in the sixth inning after Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run home run to score Jose Altuve and Carlos Peńa .

Alex Bregman -- who initially got on base with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch -- scored on a Christian Vázquez single later in the inning.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez pitched 6.0 innings and recorded nine strikeouts, two hits and one earned run, which came on a solo home run by Kyle Schwarber in the top half of the sixth, prior to the Astros rally.

Relievers Hector Neris , Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly each pitched one scoreless full inning to end the game to clinch Houston's second championship in five seasons.

The Astros won three consecutive games to clinch the series, having fallen behind 2-1 in the first three games, which included splitting wins in the first two games at Minute Maid Stadium and a loss in their first road game at Citizens Bank Park.

The Astros then defeated the Phillies in the final two games played in Philadelphia before clinching at their home stadium on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Arrested Astros fan gets brutally honest about attacking senator

The Houston Astros rallied from a 2-1 World Series deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last week. It was the second Astros’ championship in six years and their first championship since the controversial 2017 title. That would normally be something to celebrate for Astros fans. However, one fan couldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday. The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023. There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s...
HOUSTON, TX
Us Weekly

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
Yardbarker

Yuli Gurriel Shared A Wholesome Message From The Parade

The World Series is complete, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious for the second time in the last six years. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to capture their second crown. Yesterday, the City of Houston got a chance to celebrate with their World Series Champions during...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)

Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
HOUSTON, TX
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
5K+
Followers
953
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy