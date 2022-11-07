KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s this morning will begin to rapidly drop over lunchtime through the end of the day into the 40s and 50s. Strong north wind and scattered showers will accompany the front with scattered downpours continuing through the afternoon and evening. It’s possible snowflakes may mix with the rain showers this evening and overnight in the vicinity of Kansas City up I-35 into Iowa – no accumulations expected. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will remain through all of next week. There is a slim chance of rain/snow showers Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning, but confidence in this occurring is low at this time.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO