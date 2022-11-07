ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Showers and thunderstorms will impact your Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s this morning will begin to rapidly drop over lunchtime through the end of the day into the 40s and 50s. Strong north wind and scattered showers will accompany the front with scattered downpours continuing through the afternoon and evening. It’s possible snowflakes may mix with the rain showers this evening and overnight in the vicinity of Kansas City up I-35 into Iowa – no accumulations expected. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will remain through all of next week. There is a slim chance of rain/snow showers Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning, but confidence in this occurring is low at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Showers and storms expected Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers and storms are expected Thursday in Kansas City. Conditions are partly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures only cooling into the mid-60s. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely midday Thursday into the evening. Temperatures will fall from near 70 into the low 50s through the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Warm & windy Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Windy and warm. High 76. Falling temperatures Thursday with areas of showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Morning Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the lower 50s by the evening drive. Sunny and much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder temperatures hold through most of next week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Close to record high temps coming Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday evening, otherwise, conditions are cloudy and mild with temperatures cooling to near 60 overnight. Clouds clear out Wednesday as things get windy and warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Strong cold front getting closer (WED-11/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re starting the day today much like yesterday finished, gray and mild. If anything, temperatures this morning are milder than where the were yesterday. This is more a result of the dew points now reaching the 60s. It feels like spring out there and with the winds going today. That won’t change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Union Station's expanded model train display opens Thanksgiving week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is becoming a winter wonderland. It takes weeks of dedication from volunteers. Trains are the heart and soul of Union Station. It's the perfect place for model train enthusiasts to share their love of trains with holiday visitors. For three weeks, volunteers work...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
KANSAS CITY, MO

