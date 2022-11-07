Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
Showers and thunderstorms will impact your Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures starting off in the upper 60s this morning will begin to rapidly drop over lunchtime through the end of the day into the 40s and 50s. Strong north wind and scattered showers will accompany the front with scattered downpours continuing through the afternoon and evening. It’s possible snowflakes may mix with the rain showers this evening and overnight in the vicinity of Kansas City up I-35 into Iowa – no accumulations expected. Much colder temperatures will settle in for the weekend with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will remain through all of next week. There is a slim chance of rain/snow showers Monday evening overnight into Tuesday morning, but confidence in this occurring is low at this time.
Showers and storms expected Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Showers and storms are expected Thursday in Kansas City. Conditions are partly cloudy Wednesday with temperatures only cooling into the mid-60s. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely midday Thursday into the evening. Temperatures will fall from near 70 into the low 50s through the...
Warm & windy Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Windy and warm. High 76. Falling temperatures Thursday with areas of showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Morning Temperatures in the upper 60s falling into the lower 50s by the evening drive. Sunny and much colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and lower 40s. Colder temperatures hold through most of next week.
Close to record high temps coming Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday evening, otherwise, conditions are cloudy and mild with temperatures cooling to near 60 overnight. Clouds clear out Wednesday as things get windy and warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday...
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Joe’s Blog: Strong cold front getting closer (WED-11/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re starting the day today much like yesterday finished, gray and mild. If anything, temperatures this morning are milder than where the were yesterday. This is more a result of the dew points now reaching the 60s. It feels like spring out there and with the winds going today. That won’t change.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
This Missouri City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
3 grocers with stores in KC metro say they’ll be open for half of Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three grocers with locations in the Kansas City metro say their stores will be open for half of Thanksgiving Day. A press release says that all Price Chopper, Hen House Market, and Sun Fresh grocery stores will be open on Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels to arrive in Kansas City on Nov. 28
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly into Kansas City for their winter visit on Nov. 28, the Garmin KC Air Show announced Thursday.
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
Missouri Election Results: Looking forward at new measures in Missouri, and Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There weren't many surprises on the Missouri side of the state line on Election Day. Most polling predicted Missouri's senate seat remaining red, and that voters would see green on Amendment 3. Here's how some of the races and ballot issues in Missouri performed:. Missouri...
2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro
In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members.
KC police talk about rideshare safety when going out for a night on the town
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For some people, the weekend starts early. But what happens when you go out with friends and then are ready to leave before they do?. Using a rideshare app is an option. But KMBC 9 Investigates found it can be dangerous if you're not careful.
Clay and Platte counties see big voter turnout on Election Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voter turnout on the Missouri side of the metro area has been steady as several races and issues are at stake. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty serves as the polling place for six area precincts. Poll workers said voters started lining up before they opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Historic Skies restaurant to open for the holidays after an 11-year closure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rotating restaurant on top of the Sheraton at Crown Center is opening back up after 11 years. Unfortunately, it won't be rotating and hasn't been able to since it shut down over a decade ago. However, the iconic Kansas City location still boasts one...
Union Station's expanded model train display opens Thanksgiving week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station is becoming a winter wonderland. It takes weeks of dedication from volunteers. Trains are the heart and soul of Union Station. It's the perfect place for model train enthusiasts to share their love of trains with holiday visitors. For three weeks, volunteers work...
$50,000 Powerball Prize won at KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ticket purchased at a vending machine at Kansas City International Airport led one lucky Missouri Lottery player to a Powerball prize. With the Powerball jackpot growing to an all-time high of $2.04 billion, a lucky player won $50,000 on a Quick Pick ticket bought at KCI.
Country Club Plaza names special guest to 'flip the switch' on holiday lights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With theEvergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony just a couple of weeks away, we now know who has been invited to flip the switch. The Country Club Plaza announced Thursday morning that Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick will turn on the holiday lights Thanksgiving night.
