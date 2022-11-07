Read full article on original website
Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
BET
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Being A Single Mom: 'I Am In Awe Of My Children'
Tia Mowry is "learning how to really be present" as a busy mom. The mom-of-two recently opened up to People about her mindset shift weeks after announcing her divorce from her husband of fourteen years, Cory Hardrict. "I feel like, especially as a mom wearing so many different hats, I'm...
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
"You helped to reveal a side of me that I didn't know was there until you got there," Henderson tells O'Neal in an exclusive sneak peek at their reality series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do something with the women, and probably the...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Rapper Tame One Dead At 52, Celebrities React
New Jersey rapper Tame One, real name Rahem Brown, was pronounced dead on Sunday evening (Nov. 6) at 52 years old. His mother, Darlene Brown Harris, announced The Artifacts member’s passing via Facebook, NJ.com reports. “I can’t express this any other way,” Harris said. “My son, Rahem Brown, Tamer...
Complex
Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared to Death’ of Her When They Were Neighbors
Judge Judy and Justin Bieber were once neighbors, and their relationship wasn’t exactly friendly. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the TV staple said the singer was scared of her when she talked openly about his run-ins with the law, namely his 2014 DUI. “He’s scared to death...
Kim Kardashian was denied access to Marilyn Monroe’s dress — until Kris called
Kris Jenner to the rescue. Kim Kardashian may have spent endless hours sweating at the gym and bleaching her hair to cosplay Marilyn Monroe on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, but it would never have happened without the help of her momager. On Thursday’s new recent episode of Hulu’s...
North West, Kim Kardashian and Other Family Members Transform into Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
You're all doing amazing, sweeties. On Nov. 4, the Kardashian-Jenner family members and their friends gathered to celebrate Kris Jenner's 67th birthday at a group dinner and many of them paid tribute to the momager by dressed up as her, sporting wigs resembling her signature pixie cut hairstyle. Kim Kardashian...
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch
Kim Kardashian might have just revealed her family's theme for Halloween. On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared a behind-the-scenes look at a family photo shoot on TikTok that saw her four kids dressed up as some major music icons. The video, set to Aaliyah's 2002 single "Miss You," showed...
HipHopDX.com
Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More
Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
North West Is The Queen Of Impersonating Kim Kardashian And Her Latest TikTok Is The Ultimate Proof
It’s a good thing Kim has North to keep her humble, right?
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox at CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian was surrounded by a slew of familiar faces at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The 42-year-old reality star was honored at the event with the inaugural Innovator Award for her work with her shapewear company, SKIMS. The mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black PVC...
Complex
21 Savage Says He Pushed Drake to Be Unfiltered on ‘Her Loss’: ‘Whatever He Standing On, I’m Standing on Too’
21 Savage spoke on Drake’s contentious lyrics on their joint project Her Loss, and said he encouraged the 6 God to speak his mind. Her Loss dropped on Friday, and while fans and critics alike had a lot to say about Drake’s alleged subliminal disses towards Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Serena Williams’ husband, 21 Savage told DJ Akademiks he “gassed” up Drizzy while he was penning those controversial rhymes.
Complex
Nicki Minaj Says New Album ‘Will Be Out Soon,’ Responds to TikTok User Claiming to Know Son’s Name
Nicki Minaj long-awaited fifth album is officially on the way. It’s been over four years since Nicki released Queen, but as she told JT for i-D magazine, she’s finally getting ready to release the follow-up. When asked what she’s got planned right now, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper replied, “The fifth album.” She didn’t offer up many more details, but did promise it won’t be a long wait for fans.
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby, His 12th
Watch: Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News. Any day now, Abby De La Rosa is preparing to welcome her third baby with Nick Cannon. Earlier this year, the DJ—who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum—announced she was pregnant with her third child. And though Abby has continued to share adorable family photos with Nick, she has not publicly confirmed the paternity of her baby—until now.
Complex
Britney Spears Speaks After Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’d Like to Play Her: ‘Dude I’m Not Dead’ (UPDATE)
UPDATED 11/9, 5:30 p.m. ET: Britney Spears doesn’t appear thrilled about anyone’s interest in playing the pop star in a biopic. Spears took to Instagram following Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show this week, where she expressed her desire to play Britney in a hypothetical film. “I feel like I could tell her story in the right way—and hers only,” the Stranger Things actress said.
