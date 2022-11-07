ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BET

Tia Mowry Opens Up About Being A Single Mom: 'I Am In Awe Of My Children'

Tia Mowry is "learning how to really be present" as a busy mom. The mom-of-two recently opened up to People about her mindset shift weeks after announcing her divorce from her husband of fourteen years, Cory Hardrict. "I feel like, especially as a mom wearing so many different hats, I'm...
People

Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'

"You helped to reveal a side of me that I didn't know was there until you got there," Henderson tells O'Neal in an exclusive sneak peek at their reality series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do' Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do something with the women, and probably the...
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
Vibe

Rapper Tame One Dead At 52, Celebrities React

New Jersey rapper Tame One, real name Rahem Brown, was pronounced dead on Sunday evening (Nov. 6) at 52 years old. His mother, Darlene Brown Harris, announced The Artifacts member’s passing via Facebook, NJ.com reports. “I can’t express this any other way,” Harris said. “My son, Rahem Brown, Tamer...
NEW JERSEY STATE
HipHopDX.com

Drake & 21 Savage 'Her Loss' Leaves You Wanting More

Every time Drake jumps on a track with another rapper, there’s an intense wave of tweets tinged with the worst aspects of modern sports discourse. It’s always something along the lines of “Drake or [insert rapper here] got washed,” or “so and so got left behind,” throwing the timeline into a frenzy as people try to figure out who out-performed who.
Complex

21 Savage Says He Pushed Drake to Be Unfiltered on ‘Her Loss’: ‘Whatever He Standing On, I’m Standing on Too’

21 Savage spoke on Drake’s contentious lyrics on their joint project Her Loss, and said he encouraged the 6 God to speak his mind. Her Loss dropped on Friday, and while fans and critics alike had a lot to say about Drake’s alleged subliminal disses towards Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, DRAM, and Serena Williams’ husband, 21 Savage told DJ Akademiks he “gassed” up Drizzy while he was penning those controversial rhymes.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Nicki Minaj Says New Album ‘Will Be Out Soon,’ Responds to TikTok User Claiming to Know Son’s Name

Nicki Minaj long-awaited fifth album is officially on the way. It’s been over four years since Nicki released Queen, but as she told JT for i-D magazine, she’s finally getting ready to release the follow-up. When asked what she’s got planned right now, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper replied, “The fifth album.” She didn’t offer up many more details, but did promise it won’t be a long wait for fans.
E! News

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is the Father of Her 3rd Baby, His 12th

Watch: Nick Cannon Jokes About a Vasectomy After Recent Baby News. Any day now, Abby De La Rosa is preparing to welcome her third baby with Nick Cannon. Earlier this year, the DJ—who shares 16-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion with the Nickelodeon alum—announced she was pregnant with her third child. And though Abby has continued to share adorable family photos with Nick, she has not publicly confirmed the paternity of her baby—until now.
Complex

Britney Spears Speaks After Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’d Like to Play Her: ‘Dude I’m Not Dead’ (UPDATE)

UPDATED 11/9, 5:30 p.m. ET: Britney Spears doesn’t appear thrilled about anyone’s interest in playing the pop star in a biopic. Spears took to Instagram following Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show this week, where she expressed her desire to play Britney in a hypothetical film. “I feel like I could tell her story in the right way—and hers only,” the Stranger Things actress said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy