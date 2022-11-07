Twins announce they will decline Miguel Sano's option for 2023 in a flurry of roster moves

The Minnesota Twins announced a number of roster moves on Monday which included saying goodbye to new and old faces, including one of the team's longest-tenured players.

Longtime infielder Miguel Sano's time with the Minnesota Twins ended Monday, as the Twins declined his option for next season, making Sano a free agent.

It marks the end of a 13-year tenure with the organization that began in 2009 when Sano was 16 years old.

Sano has spent the last eight seasons in the major leagues with Minnesota, his final season an unceremonious one, with Sano hampered by injuries and playing in just 20 games.

Throughout his time with the Twins, he has amassed 162 home runs, 418 RBIs, and a batting average of .234. In his first season, he finished third in rookie of the year voting and was named an all-star for the team in 2017.

Sano's best season with the club came during the 2019 season when he had at or near career highs in almost every statistical category, including home runs. The 2019 team is known as the Bombas Squad, and Sano's 34 home runs counted toward the team's record by a team in a season of 307.

While his time in Minnesota included several highlights, it was also filled with mixed emotions as he seemed to spend as much time off the field due to injury as he did on it throughout his eight seasons.

The move is a cost-saving one as Sano was slotted to make $14 million next year, but instead, the club will spend $2.9 million to buy him out.

The Twins also declined options on pitchers Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy, who will also now be free agents.