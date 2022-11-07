ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden acknowledges Dems keeping Congress is ‘a very high expectation’

By Alex Gangitano
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

President Biden acknowledged Monday that Democrats keeping control of Congress is “a very high expectation” amid final midterm predictions that show Republicans with an increased likelihood of taking over the House and Senate.

At two Democratic National Committee virtual receptions the day before the election, Biden said he remained optimistic about the prospect of Democrats keeping control of Congress while making a push for voter turnout.

“One more night to do everything we can to win it and to keep it going. Look, if we’re able to hold on, we’re going to be in incredible shape. Imagine what we can do in a second term if we maintain control. I know that sounds like a very high expectation, but I think – anyway, I’m optimistic,” Biden said.

At another reception on Monday, Biden again warned of the dangers of electing Trump-backed  “MAGA Republicans” that he called “some of the darkest forces” in U.S. history.

“Again, not power for power’s sake but power for the good of the country. You know, I know it’s not easy. We’re up against some of the darkest forces we’ve ever seen in our history. These Maga Republicans are a different breed of cat. This is not your father’s Republican party. It’s a different deal,” he said.

Forecasters have been predicting a tough night for Democrats in the final weeks leading up to the election and some of the final predictions made in the last few days have Republicans winning more than two dozen House seats.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its forecast of control for the Senate toward Republicans just four days out from the midterm elections and nonpartisan election handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball predicted the GOP will take control of the Senate with 51 seats.

Biden, in his remarks on Monday, said he thinks that Democrats will surprise people.

“You helped get me and [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] elected in 2020 and we’re going to surprise the living devil out of people because of all the work you’ve done,” the president said.

Biden has been a self-proclaimed optimistic throughout this election cycle, despite Democrats facing highs and lows when it comes to voter enthusiasm during a complicated economic time for the country that has seen record-high inflation for most of this year with little relief in sight.

“I’ve been all over the country as well and I tell you what, your heart and soul have been put into this effort. And you can feel it. You can really feel it. I just feel optimistic,” he said.

The president in his remarks also expressed his gratitude for the volunteers helping to get out of the vote for Democrats.

And, he urged them to go the extra mile with less than 30 hours left until the polls start to close.

“I want to remind you to remind your teams, with so much at stake for our nation, don’t leave a thing—put it all out there. Go full bore till the last poll closes. Make that extra call—not a joke. Knock on that extra door. Most of all, keep the faith,” he said.

“This is not a referendum, this is a choice, and the more people we get out to vote, we win. We win. So let’s go win. Let’s get everybody we possibly can to vote. Get ‘em to the polls,” Biden added.

