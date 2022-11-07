Read full article on original website
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for serviceMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality showMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Democrat Donald McEachin wins Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race, AP projects
Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race to win a fourth term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.
Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet
"When you’re elected by your community to represent that community, you take on the responsibility to act with grace. Dismissing concerns of citizens and members in the community doesn’t display what Richmond is about," Wilkes said.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Scalding water, falls and sloppy records: New violations stack up for Virginia assisted living facilities
This is the largest number of provisionally licensed facilities since 8News began tracking the issue in April, with five more facilities being added to the list over the last few months.
Balcarcel sentenced, judge rules guns found in home irrelevant
Rolman Balcarcel, one of two men swept up in a supposed mass shooting plot for which solid evidence has not materialized, was sentenced to 5.5 months in prison on a single immigration charge to which he pleaded guilty.
Richmond nursing home named best in the state by Newsweek Magazine
The facility, which opened in 2008, offers both long-term and short-term care to people with Alzheimer's, in rehab or who need nursing. It was ranked No. 1 this year based on a survey done by Newsweek ranking America's best nursing homes. This comes after it was ranked No. 2 last year.
Electronic Poll Book Issue in areas of Chesterfield and Richmond
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
Problems at the polls: Many Chesterfield voters left confused, frustrated
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Things appear to be going a bit smoother at the polls Tuesday night, but that was not the case this morning in Chesterfield County. At several locations, the electronic poll books were down. This made for a stressful and confusing voting experience for many voters.
Election Results: Richmond metro area
Sports Backers kicks off ‘Building a Vibrant Community’ fundraising campaign
The $3 million, five-year campaign has raised more than $1.5 million to date. Sports Backers, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring people to live actively, kicked off their ‘Building a Vibrant Community’ campaign with the announcement that the campaign has already raised more than $1.5 million towards its $3 million, five-year goal.
Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls
If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
Dress up as a dinosaur to help beat this world record at Dorey Park in Henrico
All race participants are expected to be in dinosaur costumes — but not just any costume will count towards breaking the Guinness World Record. Only inflatable full-body T-Rex dinosaur costumes will contribute towards the official count.
Midterm Elections come to Chesterfield
The midterm elections will take place throughout America on Nov. 8th. In this election, Chesterfield residents will have three things to vote on: the Community Facilities Bond Plan, Board of Supervisor members, and members of the House of Representatives for the district they live in. The Community Facilities Bond Plan...
Richmond's new Moxy hotel offers bar check-in
A newer Marriott brand, Moxy is targeted to the Millennial demographic and described by Shamin CEO Neil Amin as “bar-centric.”
Firewall stops flames from spreading in Richmond house fire
Several people were displaced after the vacant building they live near caught on fire in Richmond’s Carver neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Americans could get $175 rebates in the mail next year under the $18million plan – see who is eligible
A DEAL has been made to give hundreds of thousands of Americans property tax rebates next year under an $18million plan. Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney and six city council members have agreed on a plan to send out rebates which would reduce a property owner's tax bill by five cents per $100 of assessed property.
After running for seat three times, Petersburg welcomes new face to city council
Four seats on Petersburg's City Council were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. On Tuesday evening, Marlow Jones found himself elected as a new face on the city council.
Subtropical Storm Gathering Over the Atlantic
