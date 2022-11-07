MSU women’s soccer is going dancing: Spartans are No. 4 seed in Notre Dame Region

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last season the Michigan State women’s soccer team tuned in to the NCAA Tournament Selection Show and the Spartans didn’t hear their name, which was certainly not the case this year for the Big Ten regular season champions.

For the first time since 2009 Michigan State is going dancing, and they are the four seed in the Notre Dame Region. It’s also not the only first for MSU when it comes to this year’s tournament.

On Friday at 6 p.m. the Spartans will host UW-Milwaukee at DeMartin Stadium and it’s the first time ever they will be hosting an NCAA women’s soccer tournament game.

“People have used the word historic for this season because it has been that,” said Jeff Hosler. “At the same time, I think the excitement of it all keeps us going too.”

The Spartans learned of their NCAA Tournament fate on Monday during the 2022 Selection Show. The entire team gathered inside of the newly renovated Munn Ice Arena for a watch party and for senior forward Camryn Evans this season truly has been a dream.

Evans was on the team in 2020 that only won one game all year.

“I think for a lot of us who have been here from the beginning, through the changes and everything that’s gone on, our just stoked to be in this position,” said Evans. “It’s definitely new and it’s exciting.”

