Danville Fire Dept. responds to Habitat for Humanity fire
UPDATE on 11/10/2022 at 8:50 p.m. After only three years working out of the building, the Danville Habitat for Humanity says they’re devastated by a fire at their “Restore” night. Executive Director Jonathan Gibson says the building was locked up and closed for the night when he got the emergency notification. He believes no one […]
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
Danville Fire Dept. closing street for training exercises
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Danville will be closing Wednesday and Thursday evenings to allow the Danville Fire Department to conduct training exercises. Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters said the training will take place at Coffman’s Tow Yard on Section Street. Because multiple firefighting vehicles will be present, Section Street will be closing […]
Progress being made on future home of Champaign County Humane Society
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Humane Society is back to share details on the progress of their new building and when they’ll be moving. In an effort to place as many of our animals as possible into homes before the holidays, CCHS will be having not one, but TWO adoption events in November and December!
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
Urbana Police adopts new training program
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police officers will soon have a new training regimen to help them decide when to intervene concerning the behavior of other officers. The Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project is a training program developed by the Georgetown University Law Center for Innovations in Community Safety. It prepares officers to […]
Champaign Co. candidate cleaning up yard signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Election Day has come and gone, but you still probably see campaign signs around town. One of the candidates is doing something about it. Mike Kobel is creating a sign challenge. He says he’ll take the first Champaign County candidate to dinner who sends a photo of themself and their collected […]
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
New details in Cisco Asst. Fire Chief car accident
CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office provided new details on the Saturday night car accident involving Cisco Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Reeves. Piatt County Sheriff Vogelzang has confirmed that the accident took place at the intersection of Route 47 and Main Street in Cisco. He also stated that the accident involved a […]
Courier Cafe ownership changes over
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
U of I Police hosting Coffee With a Cop
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is joining the Coffee With a Cop trend. Coffee With a Cop events give community members a chance to sit down with the police officers that serve them for conversation over a cup of coffee. The UIPD will give people that chance on Thursday. From […]
Police help investigate ‘rumors of threats’ to middle school
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police were present at Edison Middle School Wednesday. They helped the school’s security team investigate rumors of a social media threat, but determined them to be “unfounded.” Police say they were contacted by staff Tuesday, and their presence Wednesday was out of “an abundance of caution.” Unit 4 Chief Communications […]
Champaign Fire Department respond to working fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a working fire at the 1400 block of South Mattis Ave. on Saturday night. At approximately 8:43 p.m., crews arrived on scene and found very light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home. Crews then deployed one hose line and extinguished a […]
Taste of the town at Sweet Basil Cafe
Sweet Basil Cafe is a family owned and operated restaurant. Our food is prepared with only the finest and freshest ingredients. Our staff is happy to provide you with outstanding service! From daily specials, an espresso bar and a menu with tons of variety, you can enjoy meals all day with family and friends.
Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony
Transitions Care Regional Care Coordinator, Jessica Lyles, and Brookdale Senior Living Sales Manager, Ashlie Velazquez, share how they’re honoring veterans this Veterans Day. Veterans Day. Highlights:. •We honor our veterans. •We utilize the VA benefit. Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony. Brookdale Senior Living. Friday, November 11th. 2:00pm- 4:00pm.
Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
Give the gift of life this holiday season at upcoming blood drives
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors. About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and...
