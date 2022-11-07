ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Massive fire, explosions erupt at Ga., chemical plant, neighborhoods evacuated

By Dajhea Jones
 3 days ago

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant is currently ablaze in Glynn County, prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant at Colonel’s Island has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick.

Both Glynn County and Jacksonville officials provided an update at a press conference on Monday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Less than 10 people were working at the plant when the fire broke out, and none of them were injured. Authorities say one firefighter was hospitalized due to exhaustion from fighting the fire.

Authorities believe the fire should burn out but wind shift remains a concern due to the plumes of the chemical hydrogen peroxide pinene, which is used in fragrances.

Glynn County officials say area neighborhoods within a 3-mile radius of the plant remain under a shelter-in-place, while about 100 households in neighborhoods within a 1-mile radius have been asked to evacuate.

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency has opened up a shelter center for evacuees at the Camden PSA Rec Center located at 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland. Officials say no one has shown up to the shelter at this time.

Fire departments from multiple nearby towns have been called to the scene, including a hazmat team from as far away as Jacksonville.

This is a developing story. WSAV has a crew en route to the scene.

Related
First Coast News

Explosions, massive fire at Symrise Plant in Brunswick, firefighter injured

Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole

Officials in Southeast Georgia are monitoring the track of Nicole. Residents are urged to prepare for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions. In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: Man suspected of killing 34-year-old woman at Southside apartment has violent criminal past

New details are coming to light after a woman was found dead in a unit of the Auburn Glen Apartment complex on the Southside Tuesday night. The victim’s family has identified the victim as 34-year-old Ashley Denise Fowler of Jacksonville. Family members told News4JAX they are devastated. They said Ashley Fowler was a mother of three boys who loved to joke around.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
