ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12tomatoes.com

Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.

Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Where to Eat in L.A. for Thanksgiving [2022]

I like to think that the holidays are all about reclaiming time with the people who matter the most. But part of the commitment in hosting family and friends is preparing a feast, which of course in itself eats up a ton of time. That’s what makes dine-in (or take-out) options so appealing for Thanksgiving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
weddingchicks.com

A Chic Newport Barn Wedding That’s Anything But Rustic

Taylor & River went from college sweethearts to saying "I do" in this sprawling rustic barn wedding in Newport Beach. Originally from Washington, they wanted to give their out-of-state family and friends the Newport Beach treatment (without the price tag) with a gorgeous rural SoCal setting as opposed to traditional beach portraits. Giracci Vineyards, nestled in Silverado Canyon, provided the perfect place for them; the romantic outdoor landscaping provided a gorgeous backdrop and a modern white-walled barn created a chic, rather than rustic impression. While Newport Coast weddings are known for their high-ticket price tag, this wedding totaled $75,000 for their budget!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
David Clark

Los Angeles Airbnb Rules

Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dayana Sabatin

New Restaurants Opening Up In Los Angeles: November Edition

Photo by Martin Péchy: https://www.pexels.com/photo/letters-hanging-on-string-2763964/. It is not easy to keep track of all the new restaurants and coffee shops that are constantly opening up in Los Angeles, which is why we're giving you a few of the most elite places to check out. Go out and try them, then come back and let us know what you think.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills residents lose power again

Approximately 1,700 Beverly Hills residents in the northeast portion of the city lost power during an outage that began at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and ended at 1:22 a.m. on Nov. 6, said Southern California Edison spokesman David Song. He added that the outage was caused by an equipment...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Los Angeles mayoral race: Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso

Congresswoman Karen Bass (37th Congressional District- South Los Angeles, Mid City Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Culver City) is in a close race with real estate developer Rick Caruso, who is the developer and owner of The Grove, to become the mayor of Los Angeles. In June’s primary election, Bass received 43.1 percent of the vote to Caruso’s 36 percent of the vote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Very Merry Holiday Happenings in Santa Monica You Won’t Want to Miss

Skip the Snow and Opt for Breakfast With Santa and Seaside Ice Skating. Santa Monica is a sunny beachside oasis that takes holiday celebrations to the next level. Even in November, it’s never too early to get in the spirit and start planning your holiday festivities. Whether you’re a born and bred West-sider or a first-time visitor, Santa Monica decks the halls in a BIG way every year. From seaside ice skating to the ultimate seasonal shopping experience, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to spend the holidays in Santa Monica this year.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA.com

Feral cat population in Los Angeles numbers in the millions

The scale of the problem is staggering. Experts believe as many as 3 million feral cats roam the streets of Los Angeles and could soon match the city’s human population of roughly 3.9 million. “A lot of people are like, ‘I had no idea,’” Esmerelda Alvarez, a longtime cat...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy