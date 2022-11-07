Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
Eater
A New Dive Bar Brings ‘The Bear’ Vibes and Italian Beef Sandwiches to West LA
Fresh off the popularity of FX’s The Bear, a new bar will serve up some serious Windy City vibes to West LA — including, yes, those Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Tiny’s Hi-Dive, from the owners of the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen in Santa Monica, opens its doors tomorrow at 12012 West Pico Boulevard in the former Arsenal space.
splashmags.com
Broadway Baker – A Sweet Shop in Santa Monica that Ships Nationwide
I love Broadway shows and I love sweets. So, you can imagine how excited I was to find the Broadway Baker!. However, this sweet shop isn’t in New York City. It’s in Santa Monica, California, and offering its delectable cookies, cakes, sweets and treats to the community there.
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
welikela.com
Where to Eat in L.A. for Thanksgiving [2022]
I like to think that the holidays are all about reclaiming time with the people who matter the most. But part of the commitment in hosting family and friends is preparing a feast, which of course in itself eats up a ton of time. That’s what makes dine-in (or take-out) options so appealing for Thanksgiving.
KTLA.com
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan’s South L.A. childhood paved the way for the Detour Diva
KTLA 5’s Ginger Chan is known as the Detour Diva when it comes to taking on the Los Angeles roadways during the weekday commute. It turns out, her traffic knowledge began when she was just a kid tagging along with her dad when he’d visit the various grocery stores he owned around the region.
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
weddingchicks.com
A Chic Newport Barn Wedding That’s Anything But Rustic
Taylor & River went from college sweethearts to saying "I do" in this sprawling rustic barn wedding in Newport Beach. Originally from Washington, they wanted to give their out-of-state family and friends the Newport Beach treatment (without the price tag) with a gorgeous rural SoCal setting as opposed to traditional beach portraits. Giracci Vineyards, nestled in Silverado Canyon, provided the perfect place for them; the romantic outdoor landscaping provided a gorgeous backdrop and a modern white-walled barn created a chic, rather than rustic impression. While Newport Coast weddings are known for their high-ticket price tag, this wedding totaled $75,000 for their budget!
Eater
Maui’s Best Hawaiian Shave Ice Just Landed its First Mainland Store in Los Feliz
Ululani’s, an extremely popular Hawaiian shave ice chain from Maui, has expanded to the mainland with its first location in the most unlikely place — inside a Los Feliz art supply store. The sweets shop, which opened on October 15, takes up a diminutive 175 square-foot corner of Blue Rooster Art Supplies at 4661 1/2 Hollywood Boulevard.
Los Angeles Airbnb Rules
Turn of the Century Highland Park California Bungalow(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) One of the questions I get asked a lot from folks who come to our open houses is, “what are the rules for Airbnb in this area.”? It always helps to know the answer, or where to find it in the fast-paced real estate market of Los Angeles. Covid-19 may not be going anywhere anytime soon, but neither is one of the fastest trends in income property investing. This article Airbnb rules of Los Angeles will outline some of the basics for Los Angeles County’s short and long-term Airbnb rental regulations, Los Angeles County Airbnb night limits for hosting, and Los Angeles County Airbnb occupancy taxes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
New Restaurants Opening Up In Los Angeles: November Edition
Photo by Martin Péchy: https://www.pexels.com/photo/letters-hanging-on-string-2763964/. It is not easy to keep track of all the new restaurants and coffee shops that are constantly opening up in Los Angeles, which is why we're giving you a few of the most elite places to check out. Go out and try them, then come back and let us know what you think.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills residents lose power again
Approximately 1,700 Beverly Hills residents in the northeast portion of the city lost power during an outage that began at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and ended at 1:22 a.m. on Nov. 6, said Southern California Edison spokesman David Song. He added that the outage was caused by an equipment...
Here are 22 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
LA’s Best Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies You Won’t Want to Miss
Grab your cozy jackets and head to a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that is so much more than just a few lights on a tree—from fireworks and faux snow to Grammy award winning performers—Los Angeles knows how to really jumpstart the holiday season. There is something magical about...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
foxla.com
LA Mayor Race: When will tight race between Caruso, Bass be called?
LOS ANGELES - The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass -- and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in early returns...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Los Angeles mayoral race: Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso
Congresswoman Karen Bass (37th Congressional District- South Los Angeles, Mid City Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Culver City) is in a close race with real estate developer Rick Caruso, who is the developer and owner of The Grove, to become the mayor of Los Angeles. In June’s primary election, Bass received 43.1 percent of the vote to Caruso’s 36 percent of the vote.
localemagazine.com
5 Very Merry Holiday Happenings in Santa Monica You Won’t Want to Miss
Skip the Snow and Opt for Breakfast With Santa and Seaside Ice Skating. Santa Monica is a sunny beachside oasis that takes holiday celebrations to the next level. Even in November, it’s never too early to get in the spirit and start planning your holiday festivities. Whether you’re a born and bred West-sider or a first-time visitor, Santa Monica decks the halls in a BIG way every year. From seaside ice skating to the ultimate seasonal shopping experience, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to spend the holidays in Santa Monica this year.
KTLA.com
Feral cat population in Los Angeles numbers in the millions
The scale of the problem is staggering. Experts believe as many as 3 million feral cats roam the streets of Los Angeles and could soon match the city’s human population of roughly 3.9 million. “A lot of people are like, ‘I had no idea,’” Esmerelda Alvarez, a longtime cat...
