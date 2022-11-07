ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway, VA

WHSV

Guitarist brings “Six String Hospital” to Queen City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A new guy on the block is ready to pluck into the music scene. Singer-songwriter Sean Patrick is making a home in Staunton with the Six String Hospital. “My job is to service local musicians, make sure their instruments are performing properly at their desire: that’s setup, customization, and repair. Any type of spec needed for guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo, fiddle I will get it right for you,” Patrick said.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

‘Whimsically Witchy’ collects big donations for Staunton school programs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Spooky season has come and gone, but McSwain Elementary School in Staunton is still feeling the benefits. On Thursday, Camille Dierksheide and the McSwain PTA gave a donation of $2,429.95 to the school’s Art and Music departments from her Whimsically Witchy Halloween display. “I’m amazed...
STAUNTON, VA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Winchester VA You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you trying to find all the best things to do in Winchester Virginia? Well, you can stop your search now because you are in the right place. You can spend your time walking around this beautiful small VA town and take in the sights. Or spend your time learning the rich history and visiting sites where the founding fathers once were.
WINCHESTER, VA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Orange, Virginia

In Orange, Virginia, amber hills of grain melt into purple vineyard vines. It’s where horse farms neighbor tiny villages, and fried chicken is as likely to be on the menu as a crab cake. It’s where people like James Madison made his family homestead and developed his ideals and conflicting principles of freedom, and the Grand Dame of Southern cooking, Edna Lewis, was raised. The history runs deep, the food is soulful, and the people are hospitable.
ORANGE, VA
NBC 29 News

Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
WHSV

WARM gears up for cold weather, secures hosts for cold weather shelter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, a no-barrier cold weather shelter also known as WARM, has had a busy few weeks getting their schedules sorted. They’ve been talking to churches about hosting the shelter for one week at a time. This year, they plan to operate from the week of Thanksgiving until the week of Easter.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council. With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:. City Council, Ward C -- Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%. Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Staunton City Council and School Board fill three seats each

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night. The races garnered much attention in the community. With seven out of eight precincts reporting unofficial election results, there are top candidates in each race. Staunton City Council -- Brad Arrowood:...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Gooden leads Elkton mayoral race, council seats still up for grabs

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - As of Tuesday night incumbent, Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden looks poised to win a third term as he leads his challenger Wayne Printz by well over 100 votes. No town in Rockingham County had a more crowded ballot on Tuesday than Elkton. The town saw 10 candidates competing for four seats on the city council and had the County’s only contested mayoral race.
ELKTON, VA
cbs19news

One killed in weekend crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on Tinkling Spring Road, just north of the intersection with Round Hill Drive. Police say a 1991 Ford...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10. Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal. Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal. Region 2B. Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0. Stuarts Draft 35,...
HARRISONBURG, VA

