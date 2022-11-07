ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphy, NC

WTVC

Road Trippin' in Monroe County, Tennessee: The Lost Sea

​MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Lisa McClung talks about the Lost Sea Adventure is a magical guided tour of the caverns and is a three quarters of a mile round-trip walk on wide sloping pathways. After experiencing the historical and rare formations of the cavern, you will arrive at the bottom of the cave and take a boat ride on The Lost Sea, America’s Largest Underground Lake.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status

NOTICE OF SALE Persuant of Chapter 44A of the NC General Status these Units are being sold to satisfy the Lien of unpaid rent: Sylva H017 Kassie Ashe B006 Joshua Walter Perry B068 Whitfield Anderson E102 Jared Betty B023 Keisha Carter G005 Michael Jones Franklin F-54 Karen Roberts E-13 Natalie Perrone Basis at 10:00 am on November 10th, 2022 at 4475 Hay 441S, Sylva, NC 28779(A-1 Storage) Pease note tenants have until auction time to pay the balance for their units, for questions please call 828-586-3438. 36e.
SYLVA, NC
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
FOX Carolina

Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break

TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
TOCCOA, GA
nashvillelifestyles.com

Destination Dining: Take a Bite Out of RT Lodge in Maryville

Set in a forest enclave abutting the Maryville College campus, RT Lodge offers true respite from the stresses of daily life. At its heart is an historic, 90-year-old structure, once the home of Susan Wiley Cooper Walker, who loved the setting and had it built. Nearby are two guest houses providing comfortable accommodations, connected by stone paths and terraces landscaped in harmony with nature. There are walking trails throughout the wooded acreage, sitting areas by a pond, and surrounding a fire pit, all opportunities to immerse yourself in the quiet serenity of place.
MARYVILLE, TN
wrwh.com

Nicole To Impact North Georgia

(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WSPA 7News

2 bodies found in NC home

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County. The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence. Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but […]
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces

The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WLOS.com

Swain County elects new board of commissioners chairman

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — In Tuesday’s election, voters in Swain County elected a new chairman for the Board of County Commissioners. Republican Kevin Seagle defeated incumbent Democrat Ben Bushyhead for the chairman's position. Seagle was a member of the board but vacated his seat to run for...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WBIR

Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
MADISONVILLE, TN

