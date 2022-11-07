Set in a forest enclave abutting the Maryville College campus, RT Lodge offers true respite from the stresses of daily life. At its heart is an historic, 90-year-old structure, once the home of Susan Wiley Cooper Walker, who loved the setting and had it built. Nearby are two guest houses providing comfortable accommodations, connected by stone paths and terraces landscaped in harmony with nature. There are walking trails throughout the wooded acreage, sitting areas by a pond, and surrounding a fire pit, all opportunities to immerse yourself in the quiet serenity of place.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO