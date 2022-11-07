ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEAR

Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting officer with car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week for fleeing and hitting an officer with his car last year in Pensacola. 44-year-old Josiah Miles Andersen was charged with multiple counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after robbery, crash in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after a robbery and crash in Pace. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says Xaviar Harris has been taken into custody and will be charged. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off...
CBS 42

Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Florida prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color

Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
FAIRHOPE, AL

