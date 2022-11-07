Read full article on original website
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
WEAR
All-access look into how Escambia County law enforcement deals with opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News received a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Escambia County as officers now play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. Olivia Iverson rode along with an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy for an in-depth look at the process. Tune...
WEAR
Pensacola man sentenced to 15 years in prison after hitting officer with car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week for fleeing and hitting an officer with his car last year in Pensacola. 44-year-old Josiah Miles Andersen was charged with multiple counts of fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence.
WEAR
Man who burglarized Escambia County ATMs sentenced to 15 years prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola man who burglarized multiple ATMs in Escambia County was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The 15-year sentence for Trafficking in Heroin must be served day-for-day as a mandatory-minimum sentence. According to the State Attorney's Office, from Jan. 8-18, Streety and other co-defendants...
WEAR
Man wanted by Crestview Police for molesting child under age 12
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A man is wanted by Crestview Police for molesting a child. Police are searching for Gil A. Bell. He is wanted for Molestation of a Person Under the Age of 12 Years of Age. No further details were released on the case. If you see Bell, contact...
WEAR
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after robbery, crash in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday night after a robbery and crash in Pace. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says Xaviar Harris has been taken into custody and will be charged. According to deputies, Harris had planned to meet another individual to sell them an item off...
Family seeks answers after an inmate killed in Florida prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
wuwf.org
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is seeing a huge increase in home applications, especially among single mothers of color
Like many places, the lack of affordable housing in Northwest Florida has been compounded by soaring rental costs since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Habitat for Humanity’s mission has been to build new houses for qualifying residents and they’ve seen an increasing need, especially among single mothers of color. One Pensacola woman is in the process of seeing her dream of homeownership come true and is excited about getting a lift from other women in the community.
WEAR
Man charged with murder of 26-year-old denied bond in Escambia County court
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with pre-meditated murder in the killing of a 26-year-old in Escambia County was extradited back to Northwest Florida. Jail records show 29-year-old Jacob Colville was booked into Escambia County Jail Wednesday night. He is being held without bond. He was arrested in Lake...
WEAR
'Seatbelts save lives': Florida Highway Patrol encourages public to wear seatbelts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- "Seatbelts save lives." That's the message from Florida Highway Patrol. In the last five days four people have died in car accidents in Escambia County -- including a 19-year-old driver who was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday morning. None of the victims were wearing seat belts,...
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
California couple jailed in Baldwin Co. on drug trafficking, possession charges
Daphne Police were called to a parking lot after an employee complained of smelling marijuana coming from a bus and wait till you see the bus and what investigators say they found inside.
WEAR
UPDATE: Man no longer wanted for questioning in fatal Escambia County stabbing
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- 61-year-old Cornelius Williams is no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 61-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in Escambia County in October. Deputies are trying to locate Cornelius Dudley Williams for questioning only. The homicide took place on...
WEAR
Fairhope man indicted in shooting death of CJ Edwards
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police have confirmed that 20-year-old Aiden Thompson has been indicted on a charge of manslaughter in the June shooting death of Cory (CJ) Edwards, Jr. The 2018 Fairhope High School graduate was shot and killed at a party on Twin Beech Road. Thomson was...
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man charged with manslaughter in party shooting death of former high school football star
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - After a months-long investigation, Fairhope police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former Fairhope football star, CJ Edwards. Twenty-two-year-old Edwards was shot and killed at a house party this summer. Fairhope Police did multiple witness interviews and collected three guns from that party...
19-year-old Pensacola man dead after colliding with concrete barrier on I-110: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway […]
WEAR
Police: Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck on Highway 90 in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to Milton Police, a pedestrian is suffering from injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Milton Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian reportedly has several broken bones after they were hit by a car trying to cross Grover Lane north of U.S. Highway 90.
Report of alleged Gulf Shores shooting had social media abuzz
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – An alarming social media reaction to the call of a shooting in Gulf Shores at the Traditions apartment set off some frightened messages on Monday, Nov. 7. “For the last hour there has been 12 police cars, ladder truck, sheriff, ambulance and...
