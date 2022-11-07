Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
The most exciting upcoming horror movies of 2022 and beyond
The return of some heavy hitters mean serious scares lie ahead in these new horror movies
Warner Bros. wants more Harry Potter movies as Fantastic Beasts put on hold
The studio is looking to "focus on franchises" going forward, says Discovery CEO David Zaslav
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
Rina Sawayama Wields a Sword in New John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer: Watch
The official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has just been released, which means you can now see a sneak preview of Rina Sawayama’s role in the film. The pop star plays a fighter named Akira and she appears two times in the clip, one of which captures her sword fighting. Watch the trailer below.
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
Collider
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
Hollywood Minute: 'Top Gun: Maverick' flies out of theaters
Tom Cruise's action-epic wraps its theatrical run, Luke Evans talks about his new album, and a new 'God of War' game hits PlayStation consoles. Rick Damigella reports.
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023. 2022 has so far seen the return, emergence, and revival of some great sci-fi movie franchises. From Jordan Peele’s Nope to the prequel Predator epic, Prey, movie fans have been treated to some truly iconic scenes this year… and it’s not over yet! As we work our way through the final days of 2022, there’s more to come. And, rightly so, it would be amiss of us not to cast our gaze even further to the future by taking a look at the sci-fi movie offerings coming up in 2023.
EW.com
Exploring Babylon, Damien Chazelle's star-studded new movie
Damien Chazelle is a bit tired. When he calls EW in early October, he's still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Babylon, his sweeping epic (out Dec. 23) about the rise and fall of a menagerie of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and newcomer Diego Calva. They're all striving to survive amid a great upheaval in 1920s Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to talkies.
Collider
New 'Disenchanted' Clip Features Giselle's Visitors from Andalasia
Disney has decided to put a modern twist to its classic offerings and Disenchanted is the feature that is going to show us what truly happens after the “happily ever after.” In a new clip released by the studio, Giselle, Robert, and Morgan get a visit from Prince Edward and his wife Nancy. The clip hilariously highlights the Prince’s questionable understanding of the real world, as he points at the house and asks Robert, “are you poor now?” To which Giselle explains, “it’s a fixer-upper.” The upcoming feature is sure to capitalize on moments like these while telling a new tale set between the worlds.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
Christina Ricci Raves Over Jenna Ortega’s Portrayal of Wednesday Addams (Exclusive)
Christina Ricci was glamorous in Rodarte on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she was doing presenting duties. “Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris spoke with Ricci, who gushed about being part of the upcoming Addams Family series “Wednesday” on Netflix. Christina gave rave reviews...
2010's Best Horror Movies (Opinion)
Horror movies have been around for a long time, entertaining audiences with their suspenseful, spooky, and sometimes gory storylines. 2010 was a particularly good year for horror movies.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Avatar 2’ star teases the continuation of a successful horror franchise as a found footage classic earns praise
With exciting releases in the MCU in the form of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s quite easy for the spooky genre to take a backseat. Nevertheless, the horror genre is currently swirling with a string of intriguing updates — most of which have been festering within the catalog for some time now. And here at We Got This Covered’s daily horror roundup, it’s our duty to report the news in style. Over the last several days, an ever-popular Avatar: The Way of Water star graciously teased horror fans with a possible glimpse into the future of a favored genre franchise while a legendary found footage classic received a deserving reappraisal. We know, that’s a lot of news for one week.
Comments / 0