Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
WHSV

Staunton City Council and School Board fill three seats each

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night. The races garnered much attention in the community. With seven out of eight precincts reporting unofficial election results, there are top candidates in each race. Staunton City Council -- Brad Arrowood:...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Voting to fill City of Harrisonburg Council seats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five candidates ran for two seats on Harrisonburg’s City Council. There was also one seat up for a special election to complete former Councilman George Hirschmann’s term after he resigned in May for health reasons. With 10 out of 11 precincts reporting, Monica Robinson...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU Police Department receives grant for mental health co-correspondent

The JMU Police Department (JMU PD) has received the Crisis Intervention Teams grant, a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to integrate a mental health professional into the police response to mental health-related calls. JMU Chief of Police Anthony Matos said the main goal of the grant program is to prevent the escalation of mental health crisis situations.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

From the ballot to city hall: Harrisonburg elects first majority Black, female city council

Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday. Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: City Council races too close to call, Lipscomb winner in School Board race

The two contested races for seats on Waynesboro City Council are too close to call, with Republican Jim Wood leading incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter by 21 votes, a less than 1 percent margin among the 2,218 votes cast in Ward D, and Kenny Lee leading Republican Jeremy Sloat by 57 votes in Ward C, a 3.95 percent margin among the 1,442 votes cast in that ward.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Virginian Review

Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 7-11

STAUNTON, VA (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council. With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:. City Council, Ward C -- Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%. Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%...
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD addresses city council about crime in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

