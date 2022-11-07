Read full article on original website
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
WHSV
Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
WHSV
Rockingham County hosts final community engagement meeting for Comprehensive Plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County has started the process of rewriting its comprehensive plan. On Thursday, the county hosted its final community engagement meeting at Spotswood High School. The Berkley Group led a series of exercises and collected public feedback on housing, land use, transportation, and more. Participants...
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
WHSV
Staunton City Council and School Board fill three seats each
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Three Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board seats were up for grabs Tuesday night. The races garnered much attention in the community. With seven out of eight precincts reporting unofficial election results, there are top candidates in each race. Staunton City Council -- Brad Arrowood:...
WHSV
Staunton Public Defenders Office reflects on growth during 50th birthday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Public Defenders Office now has 50 years under its belt. Current Public Defender Peter Boatner has worked there for 27 years and is proud of the growth he’s seen firsthand. “We had one client, we had one case; the goal was to get...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. business credits increase in wood-burning stove sales to outage concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people are getting an early start in case Old Man Winter comes knocking with power outages again. NBC29 checked in with ACME Stove & Fireplace Center about current sales right now. Owner Jim Simpkins says more people are buying wood and gas burning stoves just in case the lights go out again.
WHSV
Valley Open Doors in first week of thermal season, still in need of transportation help
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nov. 7 marked the opening night for Valley Open Doors low-barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg, and staff with the organization say it has been a successful start so far. “Out of the 40 guest availability or bed availability we had 25 guests. So we anticipate that...
WHSV
Voting to fill City of Harrisonburg Council seats
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five candidates ran for two seats on Harrisonburg’s City Council. There was also one seat up for a special election to complete former Councilman George Hirschmann’s term after he resigned in May for health reasons. With 10 out of 11 precincts reporting, Monica Robinson...
breezejmu.org
JMU Police Department receives grant for mental health co-correspondent
The JMU Police Department (JMU PD) has received the Crisis Intervention Teams grant, a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to integrate a mental health professional into the police response to mental health-related calls. JMU Chief of Police Anthony Matos said the main goal of the grant program is to prevent the escalation of mental health crisis situations.
WHSV
Page County Supervisors discuss potential Community Center, approve Winum Memorial Bridge
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors met Monday night and approved plans for county staff to move forward with plans for a Community Center in Luray. The Community Center would be built on a property already owned by the county that is directly across from the Page County Technical Center.
Lake Anna alarm test will take place Nov. 16
Residents of several central Virginia counties may hear a siren coming from North Anna Power station next week -- but it is not cause for concern.
breezejmu.org
From the ballot to city hall: Harrisonburg elects first majority Black, female city council
Harrisonburg elected its first majority Black and first majority female city council on Tuesday. Democratic and Independent candidates swept the races, with current council member Christopher Jones (D), Dany Fleming (D) and Monica Robinson (D) winning the city council race and Emma Phillips and incumbents Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin winning the Harrisonburg City School Board. Provisional and some mail-in ballots have yet to be counted but aren’t expected to change these results.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: City Council races too close to call, Lipscomb winner in School Board race
The two contested races for seats on Waynesboro City Council are too close to call, with Republican Jim Wood leading incumbent Ward D Councilman Sam Hostetter by 21 votes, a less than 1 percent margin among the 2,218 votes cast in Ward D, and Kenny Lee leading Republican Jeremy Sloat by 57 votes in Ward C, a 3.95 percent margin among the 1,442 votes cast in that ward.
Staunton District Traffic Alert for Nov. 7-11
STAUNTON, VA (VR) – The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures. *NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised...
WHSV
Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
WHSV
Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council. With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:. City Council, Ward C -- Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%. Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. Left- or right-lane closures will be in place on East Market Street as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m....
NBC 29 News
CPD addresses city council about crime in the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
