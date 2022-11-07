ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

WYFF4.com

Volunteers pack brown bags with food for veterans

TAYLORS, S.C. — Volunteers with the Eastside Family YMCA packed and delivered bags of food to veterans as part of their food relief program. The program is staffed by volunteers, funded by grants and donations, and delivers food to families in hotels, homeless veterans at the VA Outpatient Center, residents at the Gateway House, and other families identified through Greenville County Schools, Upstate Warrior Solution, and Alston Wilkes Society.
TAYLORS, SC
WYFF4.com

How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas

LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Good News Network

Community Makes 10,000 Sandwiches for the Needy in 1 Day, Honoring Legacy of Woman Who Did That for Soldiers in WWI

A South Carolina community came together this week to make 10,000 sandwiches in one day to give away to local food banks, schools, soup kitchens, and shelters. The 200 volunteers in Greenville were also honoring the amazing legacy of Eugenia Duke, a local woman who bucked every norm 100 years ago to start a business on her own—and support soldiers in World War I.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
WELLFORD, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule

Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

New military exhibit set to open at the Anderson County Museum

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A new military exhibit is set to open at the Anderson County Museum on Veterans Day. "This exhibit has been in production for seven long years," said Beverly Childs, executive director of the Anderson County Museum. "We got caught up in COVID with it, escalating prices, having a hard time getting labor. It’s been a seven-year baby that finally has been birthed.”
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites

History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC
anglerschannel.com

Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For Economic Impact

Each morning, large crowds of fans gathered at legendary Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C., to watch takeoff for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. November 9, 2022. Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For...
ANDERSON, SC

