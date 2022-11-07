Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WYFF4.com
Volunteers pack brown bags with food for veterans
TAYLORS, S.C. — Volunteers with the Eastside Family YMCA packed and delivered bags of food to veterans as part of their food relief program. The program is staffed by volunteers, funded by grants and donations, and delivers food to families in hotels, homeless veterans at the VA Outpatient Center, residents at the Gateway House, and other families identified through Greenville County Schools, Upstate Warrior Solution, and Alston Wilkes Society.
WYFF4.com
How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas
LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
Good News Network
Community Makes 10,000 Sandwiches for the Needy in 1 Day, Honoring Legacy of Woman Who Did That for Soldiers in WWI
A South Carolina community came together this week to make 10,000 sandwiches in one day to give away to local food banks, schools, soup kitchens, and shelters. The 200 volunteers in Greenville were also honoring the amazing legacy of Eugenia Duke, a local woman who bucked every norm 100 years ago to start a business on her own—and support soldiers in World War I.
FOX Carolina
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Spartanburg Veterans Day events
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg officials said a Veterans Day parade set for Friday has been canceled due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole - but other activities will go on as planned. The parade was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Church Street but will no longer take...
WYFF4.com
Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
Veterans Day events to be held in the Upstate
A Veterans Day event will be held on Friday in Greenville County.
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
Spartanburg Co. to host 911 call center hiring event Thursday
Spartanburg County is looking to fill a significant staffing shortage at its 911 call center by holding a hiring event Thursday.
Sunday alcohol sales are a go in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - There were two referendums on the ballot this year in Pickens County, that asked voters if they wanted to allow Sunday alcohol sales in every city county-wide.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to small fire at Haywood mall in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Fire Department said crews responded to a small fire at the Haywood Mall on Wednesday night. Officials said the fire started in a storage area of the Aéropostale store. According to officials, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were...
WYFF4.com
New military exhibit set to open at the Anderson County Museum
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A new military exhibit is set to open at the Anderson County Museum on Veterans Day. "This exhibit has been in production for seven long years," said Beverly Childs, executive director of the Anderson County Museum. "We got caught up in COVID with it, escalating prices, having a hard time getting labor. It’s been a seven-year baby that finally has been birthed.”
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
Upstate movie theater to show free holiday movies
An Upstate movie theater will be showing free Christmas movies during the month of December.
WYFF4.com
125 new jobs coming to Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Visual Comfort & Co. plans to establish distribution operations in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co. plans to make a $62 million investment to establish distribution operations that will create 125 new jobs over the next five years in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co....
WYFF4.com
Homeless to homeowner: A family is reunited thanks to local homeless nonprofit groups
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Each year, Greenville Homeless Alliance and its partners help countless families find housing, jobs, and self-sufficiency. Nov. 15 at its second annual Ignite Luncheon, it will celebrate success stories like Jessica Lyons, whose journey from homelessness to homeownership was made possible by Greenville community members.
FOX Carolina
Lighting company investing in Spartanburg Co. distribution center, new jobs
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a lighting company is investing $62 million in a new distribution center in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co., a manufacturer of designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans, said the project will create 125 new jobs over the next five years. The...
FOX Carolina
Voters decide on alcohol sales in Pickens County
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County residents voted on whether or not alcohol sales should be allowed on Sunday. The county is one of eight in South Carolina barring alcohol sales on Sunday. On Tuesday, Nov. 8 residents voted on the following two referendums, which passed:. The first vote...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in downtown Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
Lighting and ceiling fan company building new facility in the Upstate
A premier manufacturer of lighting and ceiling fans is setting up shop in the Upstate. Visual Comfort and Company has announced plans to invest over 60 million dollars and create 125 new jobs in Spartanburg County.
anglerschannel.com
Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For Economic Impact
Each morning, large crowds of fans gathered at legendary Green Pond Landing in Anderson, S.C., to watch takeoff for the 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk on Lake Hartwell. Photo by Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S. November 9, 2022. Two Bassmaster Events On Lake Hartwell Reel In Awards For...
